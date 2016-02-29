Panasonic's giving you Oscar-winning UHD Blu-rays for free

With the release next month of the Panasonic UB900 Ultra HD Blu-ray player, the TV company has teamed up with Warner Bros. to make sure that you'll actually have some Ultra HD Blu-rays to watch as soon as you open the box.

Panasonic is giving away a copy of the multi Oscar-winning movie, Mad Max: Fury Road, in the box for every person who buys its first ever Ultra HD Blu-ray player.

Mad Max: Fury Road is not just here in Ultra HD only, it's also going to be one of the first HDR movies that you'll be able to watch on your new player.

It's great timing for the announcement with Hollywood's annual glitz-fest having only just gone down in La La Land.

You will also get the Dwayne Johnson vehicle, San Andreas, for free too, but we doubt too many people would have actually paid money for that…

Ultimate UHD pairing

Paired up with the soon-to-be-released Panasonic DX905 Ultra HD Premium TV, the UB900 player will deliver the best movie experience you can have in the home when it comes to sheer picture quality.

"It's the ultimate Premium Ultra HD combination for watching 4K HDR content," said Masahiro Shinada, Head of Panasonic's TV business at the opening of this year's Panasonic Convention in Frankfurt.

But what about the rise and rise of streaming services to get your fix of Hollywood 4K HDR goodness, isn't physical media dead?

It's not just the fact the UHD Blu-ray discs themselves can cram in more data, the choices for top-quality movies for streaming are also limited, according to Panasonic, with only Sony Pictures having committed to Netflix and Amazon for 4K HDR movie content.

"If someone wants to look at every studio's movie," explained Masayuki Kozuka, Director of Panasonic's R&D Division. "In that case the choice is Ultra HD Blu-ray."

Hands on with the Panasonic UB900 Ultra HD Blu-ray player.