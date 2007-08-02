Mordaunt-Short speakers sound-off

Brit hi-fi company Mordaunt-Short has launched a bunch of new speakers aimed at hi-fi and home cinema buffs alike.

First up are two new floorstanding speakers from the Avant-i series.

The 914i (£300) and 916i (£400) both feature Mordaunt-Short's Continuous Profile Cone (CPC) technology. It "complements the loudspeakers' larger cabinet design to produce an incredibly detailed, expansive and authoritative sound," says the company.

This makes them ideal for home cinema as well as hi-fi use, Mordaunt-Short says.

Key features for both models are:

Latest generation 6.5-inch CPC mid/bass drivers

25mm aluminium dome tweeter

Isolate mounted crossover

Strategically braced cabinet design

Audiophile grade components throughout

Biwirable

Honey maple, black and calvados finishes

Alumni home cinema

Mordaunt-Short has also launched a new sub/sat speaker package for family-friendly home cinema set-ups.

The Alumni is available as a standard 5.1-channel package for £600, or you can buy individual components to suit your needs. A pair of Alumni satellites cost £140, for example, while the active Alumni 9 subwoofer can be yours for £200.

Each of the five satellite speakers has a curved cabinet design that helps eliminate standing waves from building up inside the speakers. The satellites also feature 3.5-inch CPC mid/bass drivers. And - Mordaunt-Short says - the system is good enough to be used as a 2.1-channel setup for hi-fi listening as well as for AV.

Key features include: