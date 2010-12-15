Sony's Killzone 3 will not 'alienate' non-3D gamers

Killzone 3 developer says he doesn't want to alienate those without a 3D TV in 2011

Killzone 3 is set to be one of Sony's major 3D games when it releases at some point later next year, although the developer has said that they certainly hope to not alienate gamers that DON'T have 3D TVs or PlayStation Move yet.

It's a difficult tightrope to walk, particularly for developers of flagship PlayStation titles that try to push the tech envelope – to wow and satiate the desires of both the early adopters, with the latest display tech, as well as the mass market with TVs that may well be five to ten year's old hooked up to their consoles.

As with other recent and forthcoming Sony PS3 exclusives such as Gran Turismo 5 and Motorstorm Apocalypse, Killzone 3 is a major 'flagship' titles to demonstrate the capabilities of 3D Move-controlled gaming on the PlayStation 3.

The optional extras of 3D and Move

Feted developer Guerrilla's MD Herman Hulst speaking with 1UP, made it clear that he didn't want to make gamers without Move or 3D tech feel unwelcome.

"3D is a great feature, but it's an option to the game," said Hulst.

"I don't want people who don't have 3D to have a suboptimal experience... The same with Move. These things are options.

"They're great options. I think they're here to stay. Just like we moved from mono sound to stereo sound. You wouldn't want to go back after awhile. But you don't force people to buy another transistor radio ... [we] have to listen to the audience in that regard.

"[We] don't want to alienate the core audience."

Good to hear such a thoughtful development philosophy from the Guerrilla boss, particularly if you are not yet financially capable of investing in a new 3D TV in early 2011 in anticipation of the PlayStation 3's next slew of major big-hitters.

Via 1UP