The best free password manager 2019

A password manager is an essential part of your online security arsenal as ever more software and services move to the cloud.

If you reuse the same login credentials for multiple sites and services, just one security breach or successful phishing attack could leave them all vulnerable, and simple passwords that are easy to remember are often equally easy to crack.

A password manager solves both these problems, generating complex, unguessable passwords for your accounts, storing them all in an encrypted vault, and filling out login forms for you automatically.

Some password managers and generators store your encrypted login info on your hard drive, while others will upload your details to their own servers, enabling you to access them from any internet-connected device. With this list, we’ve gathered the best of both worlds in order to bring you a comprehensive list of the best password managers you can use today.

(Image credit: LastPass)

Free, secure password creation and storage for all your accounts

Stores unlimited logins

Automatic form completion

Generates strong passwords

LastPass comes in two different flavors – free and premium. Either will generate and store any number of different logins in a secure vault that’s protected by your master password, with multi-factor authentication for added security. This includes hardware authentication via YubiKey for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android.

The free version of LastPass also offers secure storage for text notes, syncing of credentials across browsers, and access to your secure vault from any internet-connected device via LastPass.com. It will refuse to autocomplete forms on known phishing websites, and you can export your data at any time, if you decide to switch to a rival password manager.

The premium version adds secure cloud storage for files, advanced multi-factor authentication, and the ability to set up a contingency plan so your loved ones can access your accounts in an emergency.

The only downside of LastPass is its popularity, which makes it a popular target for criminals, but exploits are rare and there haven't been any cases of users' encrypted logins or master passwords being stolen.

For sheer convenience and ease of use, LastPass is hard to beat.

(Image credit: Dashlane)

Superb password security for all web browsers and devices

One-click password generation

Automatic form completion

Digital wallet feature

Dashlane is LastPass's closest competitor and, like LastPass, it's completely worth checking out, featuring one-click password generation, world-class security, breathless ease of use and ability to store notes for future reference.

It’s not just a Windows desktop program either; there are browser plugins and mobile versions, and similar to LastPass there's a premium version of Dashlane that includes unlimited sharing and syncing.

Dashlane Premium costs $39 (about £30, AU$50) per year, but the free version features all the essentials: you get the core password manager, autofill and digital wallet features, all of which work flawlessly. Don't settle for LastPass without trying Dashlane first, and vice versa.

Plus, if Dashlane’s newly announced Project Mirror works out, we might see a future where we never have to deal with pesky passwords again.

(Image credit: Keeper Security)

The tight level of security that your passwords deserve

Very strong security

Good browser extension

Multi-platform access

Not the fanciest design

When you're protecting your passwords, the most important factor is always going to be security. Keeper Security isn't winning any awards for style or design but when it comes down to protecting your passwords, its security is one of the best out there.

Keeper is actually one of the oldest password managers around. It claims to use a proprietary zero-knowledge security architecture, AES 256-bit encryption and is the most audited and certified product on the market. What that means in simple talk is that this is a highly protected piece of kit.

Keeper offers services from password managers to a dark web scan and private messaging systems, not just protecting your passwords. And while Keeper's main target audience is big companies and organisations, it also offers plans for students, families and personal accounts.

Experience is easy on both desktop and mobile but due to its high-level of security it doesn't allow for the use of pin codes to enter - a good or bad factor depending on your view!

(Image credit: Roboform)

A superb desktop password manager with free mobile apps

Cross-platform

Stores unlimited logins

Stores notes

RoboForm claims to be the best password manager in the world, and not unreasonably so. After a recent update, they’ve added support for storing a limitless amount of logins in the free version. It also boasts application logins, secure storage of notes, multi-platform support, and the ability to gain emergency access.

RoboForm Everywhere allows you to sync across devices, cloud backup and the ability to gain emergency access yourself. If you decide to buy a premium license, it’ll cost $19.95 or £15.95 (about AU$25) for one year, $49.95 or £39.95 (about AU$65) for three years, or $74.95 or £59.95 (about AU$95) for five years. There are also family subscriptions available for up to five users.

RoboForm might not be able to claim the same robust feature lists as their rivals, Dashlane or LastPass, but it's a very good password manager regardless and the free mobile apps are fantastic. Its password generator is particularly strong, allowing you to exclude similar characters and specify which special characters you need to meet specific password requirements.

Roboform is available for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android, and is a good option for anybody who wants a simple and secure way to sync passwords between laptop, desktop and mobile platforms.

(Image credit: KeePass)

A customizable password manager for more experienced users

Excellent password generator

Expandable via plugins

Looks a little dated

It isn't the most aesthetically pleasing password manager in the world, but KeePass Password Safe offers robust security, multiple user support and downloadable plugins to expand its feature set.

KeePass's secure password generator can produce logins suitable for those annoying sites with very specific requirements, and clearly indicates any options that might make the generated password weaker.

The password manager features a portable installation, allowing it to run from USB without installing on a PC, it can input from and output to a wide range of file formats, and there are tons of customization options to play with.

The fact that KeePass Password Safe is open source means anyone can inspect the code for potential weaknesses, which means that any security issues can be identified and fixed quickly. It's a great app, if a bit intimidating for beginners.

(Image credit: Lamantine Software)

Password management from the experts behind AVG Antivirus

Two-factor authentication

Cross-platform

Limited customization

Sticky Password comes from the team behind AVG Antivirus, so you can be sure that security is its top priority.

There are two editions of Sticky Password: free and premium. The premium edition adds cloud syncing and backup and costs $29.99 or £19.99 (about AU$40) a year. There's also a lifetime license available for $149.99 or £96.99 (about AU$200) – an option not offered by any other premium password manager.

Both versions of Sticky Password include a generator that can create secure logins for you while you're registering for new online accounts. It's straightforward to use, but doesn't offer as many customization options as the other services here.

The app works on PC, Mac, Android and iOS, supports fingerprint authentication on mobile, is available as a portable USB version and offers lots of sync options including Wi-Fi syncing with local devices.

Browser extensions are also available for Firefox, Chrome, Opera and Internet Explorer, but not Edge.

(Image credit: Iolo)

A pared-back version of Iolo's premium password manager

Cross-platform

Clear interface

Only supports five accounts

The full version of Iolo ByePass is a powerful password manager that includes two-factor authentication, syncing across devices and platforms, encrypted storage for credit card details, the ability to clear your browsing history and close open tabs remotely, and lots more.

The free edition (which you can install by entering your email address without an activation key here) is much more basic, only handling your logins, but it's still an excellent tool and is compatible with Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari.

Like all the best password managers, it can generate unique, secure logins for your accounts, eliminating the risks associated with reusing passwords. Unfortunately, the free edition only allows you to secure five accounts. It's perhaps best seen as a trial for the feature-packed full version of ByePass, so you can decide whether it's the right tool for you before making the investment.

(Image credit: Mozilla)

Secure storage and syncing for Firefox across multiple devices

Autofills passwords

Automatic or manual sync

No password generation

Firefox Lockwise is an unusual password manager. It's available as a mobile app and desktop browse extension, and allows you to securely sync login details between desktop and mobile devices using your Firefox account.

For the time being, Lockwise doesn't work with the Master Password feature that's already built into Firefox for desktop, but Mozilla says the two will be combined in a future update. It's also worth noting that although Lockwise can store, sync and autocomplete passwords for you, it can't generate new ones.

Lockwise will only be useful if you use Firefox as your main browser on all of your devices, but if you do, we highly recommend it.