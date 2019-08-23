Fluance celebrates its 20th birthday in style with stunning all-white turntable

Fluance is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary in style with the release of a limited edition turntable and bookshelf speaker set, in a sleek, all-white finish.

The stark new model is a re-release of the Fluance RT81 turntable that we reviewed last year, calling it "the best starter turntable you can buy."

As a beginner's product, the RT81 doesn't have the same detail or finesse of some more expensive models such as the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon, but for sound quality and general usability at this price, it's unbeaten. That new all-white coloring looks set to give the RT81 that that extra level of prestige, too.

But that's not all, as the RT81 will also be bundled with the Ai60 bookshelf speakers for a complete audio package, with everything matching in color.

The Ai60 speakers feature integrated 70W speakers for room-filling stereo sound. While we haven't tested the Ai60s ourselves, its woven glass drivers and silk – a common material for high-end speakers – tweeters give us reason to believe they'll be a worthy addition to the RT81.

This bundle is also a startlingly good deal. The RT81 and Ai60 would cost you $250 (around £250 / AU$310) and $299 (£230 / AU$420) respectively – however, the 20th Anniversary Bundle is priced at a total $349 / £327 / AU$591 which is heavy discount for the pair of products. Anyone outside the US or Canada can contact Fluance to order (with the above prices not including shipping).

The 20th Anniversary Bundle is set for release on August 22 through the Fluance website, and will be available in limited quantities.