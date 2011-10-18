OCZ fixes Sandforce BSOD issue

Solid state drive manufacturer OCZ has fixed a blue screens of death and disconnect issue with its Sandforce SF-2000 series drives, such as the Agility 3.

The problem was caused by bugs in the drives' firmware, and resulted in a blue screen error when a primary-configured drive was woken from its SATA slumber or S3 and S4 modes.

It also caused unattributable blue screen errors when set as the primary drive with the OS installed, and stuttering and freezing within Windows.

In addition, the fix prevents low-level data structure corruption and improves TRIM handling.

OCZ noted that the problems are "rare", although internet support forums suggest otherwise.

The Sand People

In a statement, OCZ said: "We highly recommend that any customers that have experienced the BSOD issue update their firmware to 2.15.

"We sincerely appreciate the support from our customers, and if any customers have any questions or require additional support please do not hesitate to contact a customer service representative and we will be happy to address any questions or concerns."

It's worth pointing out that the issues afflict all drives with Sandforce SF-2000 series chips, such as Kingston's HyperX, but OCZ has been the first vendor to directly offer a fix.

SandForce itself has also released a firmware update, number 3.3.2. And, unsurprisingly, all new OCZ SSDs will be released with the update pre-installed.