Report: AMD overtakes Nvidia in chip shipments

The latest figures from Mercury Research have suggested that AMD has overtaken former market leader Nvidia in graphics chips shipped in the second quarter of 2010.

The figures suggest that AMD captured 51 per cent of discrete graphics chip shipments compared to Nvidia's 49 per cent, representing a huge turnaround from a year ago.

Indeed, 2009's second quarter saw AMD with just 41 per cent of the market - making it a 10 per cent year-on-year swing.

Short of predictions

Nvidia has already told the market that its revenues will fall short of predictions, but the company will be keen to stop the rot.

AMD revealed last month that it had shipped 16 million DX11 cards in the past 9 months.

The company's successful 5800 series tapped into the latest DirectX11 technology offered by Microsoft Windows 7 and has reaped the benefits of getting to market first.

Via CNet