Black Adam first teaser brings The Rock into the DC Universe

DC has revealed a first look at the long-awaited Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, at its FanDome 2021 event. It's rather Tomb Raider-y in feel, and shows Johnson's character – who's closely connected with Shazam in the DC comics – being unleashed for the first time.

Check out a first look at the scene below, as well as some behind-the-scenes insight from Pierce Brosnan (who plays Doctor Fate in the film) among other members of the cast:

Ladies & gents…Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️He is ruthless.He is unstoppable.He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.He is #BLACKADAMThe Man in Black has come around...#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlqOctober 16, 2021 See more

The Shallows director Jaume Collet-Serra is behind Black Adam. Filming finished back in July, with post-production now ongoing. Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) and Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) are among the supporting cast.

Black Adam is expected to release on July 29, 2022.

Villain turned hero?

Black Adam is a long-term passion project for Johnson, who's been associated with the project since at least 2014 – back when we were deep in the Zack Snyder generation of DC movies.

In some ways, he's an odd choice, and not the most familiar character to non-comics fans. In the 2000s, however, Black Adam rose to greater prominence, with a villainous role in Geoff Johns' JSA books and key DC events – he's been depicted as a more complex villain than usual, which might be what attracted Johnson to the role.

Either way, the actor's star power is bound to draw a lot of viewers to the new movie.