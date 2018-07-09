Best waterproof fitness tracker: activity bands you can wear in the pool or shower

Fitness trackers are one of the best ways to monitor your health, activity and much more, but not all of them will survive a dip in the pool, trip into the shower or even a particularly powerful rainstorm.

That's why we've put together a list of our favorite fitness trackers that as well as being fantastic at tracking all elements of health and keeping a finger on your pulse and vitals, are also all waterproof.

Not all of the devices on this list are great at tracking your swimming stats, but they are all built to go into the pool with you and won't start to frazzle once you start trying to tread water with them on your wrist.

This ranking is just fitness trackers, so don't expect to see other water-ready devices like the Fitbit Versa, Apple Watch 3 or Samsung Gear Sport pop up in this list - you'll want to check our best smartwatch round-up for anything a little techier.

Now let's jump into the deep end so you can discover our favorite waterproof fitness trackers that you can buy right now.

1. Moov Now

No need to splash out with this cheap tracker

Waterproof rating: Up to 30m | Screen: No | Heart rate tracker: No | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes, through phone | Battery life: Six months | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Great battery life

Cheap price

Limited features

No screen

We love the Moov Now and that's not just because of its super low price. It's an affordable wristband, but it's also pretty capable too with lots of fitness tracking features packed in and a waterproof design.

You don't get a screen on the Moov Now, so you have to look inside the app to get a breakdown of all your stats, and there's no GPS here for you to go running with, but the six-month battery life makes up for at least some of that.

In the pool, the Moov Now will be able to track your laps, times, distance, pace and strokes, although we have sometimes found this to be a little temperamental. The lack of a screen to look at in between laps is also frustrating when you've had to lock your phone away in a locker at your local pool.

The fact it's waterproof though makes the Moov Now an attractive option for your next fitness tracker.

Read the full Moov Now review

2. Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro

Second place for Samsung's latest

Waterproof rating: Up to 50m | Screen: Yes, 1.5-inch AMOLED | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes, through phone | Battery life: 3 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Awesome design

Offline Spotify support

Clumsy setup process

Expensive for a fitness tracker

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro is expensive, but it's one of the best fitness trackers money can buy right now and one of our favorite features is that it's waterproof. We loved the design of the Gear Fit 2 with its curved, bright AMOLED display and that's all here on the Pro model along with a waterproof design.

You can take this in the pool with you or even just wear it into the shower when you're bleary eyed on a morning, and won't have to panic when you notice it's still on your wrist.

The Gear Fit 2 Pro also comes with good battery life and the ability to sync your Spotify account, so you can listen to music you've pre-downloaded on the tracker by connecting a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

Read the full Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro review

3. Huawei Band 2 Pro

Slim and has impressive battery life

Waterproof rating: Up to 50m | Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes | Battery life: 21 days standby | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Reasonable price

Accurate step counting

Clunky app

Lacks innovative design

More affordable than the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro above, here's the Huawei Band 2 Pro , which is also waterproof and sits in third place on our best waterproof tracker list.

It has a slim design meaning it's comfortable on your wrist and it's packed full of features including a heart rate monitor, VO2 Max monitoring, GPS, step and sleep tracking. All of this is matched up with the some of the better battery life we've seen on a tracker that boasts a screen, at around a week.

During our testing, we didn't find the Band 2 Pro to have the most precise results we've seen on a fitness tracker but it's still comfortable, affordable and pool-friendly.

Read our Huawei Band 2 Pro review

4. TomTom Spark 3

Music, fitness tracking and on-wrist navigation

Waterproof rating: Up to 40m | Screen: Yes, monochrome | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes | Battery life: Two weeks | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Phone-free music

GPS navigation

Maze-like menu system

Mediocre sound quality

In fourth position we have the TomTom Spark 3, which we love for its music integration which allows you to listen to your tunes on the go without your phone.

There's GPS tracking, a heart rate monitor and TomTom's specialism of route navigation packed in here too, and of course it's waterproof.

The swim tracking on the Spark 3 isn't phenomenal, but it's solid and one of many activities you can track with the device.

Read the full TomTom Spark 3 review

5. Amazfit Bip

Looks like a smartwatch, but it's more fitness tracker

Waterproof rating: Up to 30m | Screen: Yes, black and white | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes | Battery life: 1 month | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Stylish design

Excellent companion app

Auto-pause feature doesn't work

Finicky UI

You may look at the photos of the Amazfit Bip above and think this looks like a smartwatch, but it's not entirely as it seems. The Bip runs its own software and focuses on fitness over everything else.

The Bip comes packed full of features like an accurate heart rate tracker, multi-sport tracking, sleep monitoring, GPS and VO2 Max recording too.

The watch isn't intended for pool use, according to Amazfit. That's quite strange considering it does have a waterproof design that can handle up to 30 meters with its IP68 rating.

Amazfit refers to its limited testing in warm temperature waters, so if you do want a waterproof tracker you may want to hold off diving into a hot tub or warm shower with the Bip on... and if you do, you may cause some damage to the watch.

Read the full Amazfit Bip review

6. Garmin Vivofit 4

The latest entry from Garmin is cheap and waterproof

Waterproof rating: Up to 50m | Screen: Yes, color LCD | Heart rate tracker: No | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: 1 year | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Super-long battery life

Small but color display

No GPS or heart rate

No phone notifications

Although the Garmin Vivofit 4 is high in this list, be warned it's not the most comprehensive device. It doesn't come with GPS or a heart rate tracker, but it does have a slim and attractive design that looks good on your wrist.

That design is also waterproof, and there are swim tracking modes built into the tracker so you can take this for a few lengths at your local pool too.

The Vivofit 4 isn't expensive, plus it has great battery life at up to a year before you need to replace the battery, and you get a color screen to look at too, which is quite unbelievable considering some monochrome trackers struggle to last for a week.

Read the full Garmin Vivofit 4 review

7. Garmin Vivosport

Want something sporty? Try this Garmin

Waterproof rating: Up to 50m | Screen: Yes, color touchscreen | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes | Battery life: 7 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Small for a GPS tracker

Good battery life

Bland design

No swim modes

The second waterproof Garmin we've highlighted on this list, the Vivosport is a touch more expensive than the device above but it comes with GPS built-in and a heart rate sensor too.

Garmin's design language is very similar across its devices, and we like the look of this band a lot, while the fact it'll last for a whole week from a single charge despite being packed full of top-end features is impressive.

It may be waterproof, but we note in our full review that it doesn't excel at tracking swimming and it's far better for a lot of other workouts including cycling and jogging.

Read our full Garmin Vivosport review

8. Polar M430

A running watch that's built for rain

Waterproof rating: Up to 30m | Screen: Yes, monochrome | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes | Battery life: 20 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Good battery life

Reliable and accurate

Not the best looking

Annoying charging lead

Although the Polar M430 may be primarily designed for runners, this watch will also be suitable for a variety of other activities including your daily step count and even a little sleep tracking too.

The waterproof design makes this one of the go-to devices for when you're running in the rain or if you want something you can wear and not have to worry about taking off in the shower.

It can track your location through GPS, there's a heart rate monitor and we were impressed with the battery life too. We also found the pace, distance, speed and cadence stats while running to be very accurate.

Read the full Polar M430 review

9. Garmin Vivosmart 3

This drops GPS but still makes our list

Waterproof rating: Up to 50m | Screen: Yes, monochrome | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: 6 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Six day battery life

Heart rate monitor

Design is lacking

No GPS

Think you like the look of a Garmin fitness tracker? The Vivosmart 3 is more expensive than some devices you'll see on this list but it offers almost everything you could need from an activity band.

The tracker will last for around six days, depending on how much you use it, and it comes with a heart rate monitor that sits on your wrist and a feature called fitness age that gives you another metric to try and improve when getting healthier.

There's no GPS here though, so if you want something to go running with and you want to track your location you may prefer the Polar or Garmin Vivosport above this product in the list.

Read the full Garmin Vivosmart 3 review

10. Fitbit Flex 2

Feature-light, but it's cheap and waterproof

Waterproof rating: Up to 50m | Screen: No | Heart rate tracker: No | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: 5 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

Comfortable and light

Fun software

Battery life isn't stunning

Feature-light

One of the cheapest Fitbit products you can currently buy is also a top waterproof tracker. This is the Fitbit Flex 2 and it'll track your steps as well as your sleep and a few other metrics.

There's a simple design and the features are limited too as there's no GPS or heart rate monitor here. To get those features on a product from Fitbit you'll need to opt for something more expensive like a Fitbit Ionic.

Unlike the Fitbit Charge 2, this product is waterproof so it's the optimum tracker if you want something from the big name in fitness trackers that's cheap and will survive the odd journey into the shower.

Read the full Fitbit Flex 2 review