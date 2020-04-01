Best virtual pub quiz: a great live online quiz for every day of the week

We're not exactly short of things to do at home right now, but one thing that Doom Eternal can't provide is the human touch of a good old pub quiz. The solution? Our pick of the best virtual quizzes.

Whether your preferred digital home is Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or Twitch, we've rounded up the best live online quizzes for those who want to show off their obscure knowledge to friends who are either quarantined in the same room, or just a Zoom or Houseparty call away.

Even better, we've picked out quizzes that, together, cover every single day of the week. So whether you fancy a nightly quiz or are just struggling to agree on a date that suits everyone in Les Quizerables, we've got the best virtual pub quiz for you.

Just like the real thing, each one has its own approach to the format – some are online versions of professional quiz outfits that ask you to submit answers, while others are simply one-person Facebook Live communities that are designed for relaxed family viewing.

All are free to enter, though many ask for a small charity donation, which means you can get a bonus warm glow in addition to the one created by your accompanying quiz tipple. Ready to get going? First question...

Goose Quizzes

When? Every night at 7pm BST

Every night at 7pm BST Where? Twitch

This Edinburgh-based quiz company was already offering private virtual quizzes on Zoom before we were all incarcerated by the coronavirus – so now it’s extended that by streaming free ones every night on Twitch.

The 40-question quizzes go live every night at 7pm BST and you simply submit your answers on its Google Form at some point before 5pm the following day. The answers are read out on the following night’s livestream, and to help recreate the pub quiz spirit you can also engage in banter using the Twitch chat function.

Go to the Goose Quizzes site

Spectacular Quarantine Quizzes

When? Every day (except Tuesdays and Thursdays)

Every day (except Tuesdays and Thursdays) Where? Private webpage

If you fancy yourself as a global mastermind on a particular TV or film series, then the Spectacular Quarantine Quizzes could be for you. Running most nights of the week, their online quizzes are very much based on pop culture – recent themes include Star Wars, Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter and Friends.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be emailed a link to the live quiz, where you’ll be able to chat to the quizmaster and share team names. There’s a suggested donation of £5 (around $6 or AU$10) and this goes to the charity Child.org. The quizzes run twice a day on the weekend, so you’ll be sure to find a time that works you and your fellow lockdown companions.

Go to the Spectacular Quarantine Quizzes site

Camden Town Brewery

When? Every Thursday / Sunday

Every Thursday / Sunday Where? Instagram Live

Another brewery that’s opening a virtual bar for its fans, Camden Town Brewery is holding an Instagram-based pub quiz on Thursday 9 April that’ll be hosted by comedian Josh Weller.

There’s no steer on what kind of questions to expect, just a chance to “flaunt your general knowledge” to be in with a chance of winning beer, although Weller’s musical background (he’s played with Mumford & Sons, The Maccabees and more) could lead it down that path.

The quiz will take place on Instagram Live, where Josh Weller also hosts a regular Sunday Night Music Quiz, if you want to try and repeat your success in the Camden Town quiz (or erase your memory of it).

Go to Camden Town Brewery's online bar

Go to Josh Weller's Instagram page

The Virtual Pub Quiz

When? Every Thursday at 7.50pm BST

Every Thursday at 7.50pm BST Where? YouTube

The first virtual pub quiz to go truly viral when the UK’s lockdown started, this one-man show attracted over 300,000 viewers when it went live on 26 March. This somewhat shattered pub quizmaster and car salesman Jay Flynn’s expectations of a few dozen viewers, so he’s promising new installments every Thursday night.

The Virtual Pub Quiz is a classic general knowledge test, with the answers revealed the following day on its Facebook page. But to satisfy those calling for more specialist rounds, he’ll also be posting pre-recorded quizzes on the YouTube channel every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Go to The Virtual Pub Quiz Facebook page or YouTube channel

BrewDog

When? Every Friday

Every Friday Where? BrewDog's online bar

It’s early days for BrewDog’s online bar, with only one session so far on Friday 27 March. But that event attracted over 1,000 people and every Friday it’ll open for virtual pub quizzes, along with live beer tastings with BrewDog’s co-founders, homebrewing tips and live comedy.

You need to register to take part, so keep an eye on BrewDog’s Twitter and Instagram accounts for details of when that opens. We can’t vouch for the quality of the quiz yet and it may well be mostly beer-themed, but if you’re partial to a bit of Clockwork Tangerine or Jack Hammer you should feel right at home.

Go to BrewDog's online bar

Eventures

When? Every Friday at 7.30pm BST

Every Friday at 7.30pm BST Where? Facebook / YouTube

If you’re looking for a simple live quiz that you can do with family or flatmates, then the midlands-based Eventures has popular weekly installments that run on Facebook Live.

There are no overall winners or prizes, so you’ll be marking your own answer sheets, but what you do get is the warm glow of raising a considerable sum for the UK’s NHS. With a suggested £2 donation to a JustGiving page, Eventures raised almost £100,000 with its Friends quiz. Next up, there’s Disney, Gavin & Stacey and Harry Potter.

Go to the Eventures Facebook page

Inquizisition

When? Every Sunday at 7.55pm BST

Every Sunday at 7.55pm BST Where? Facebook

Another relaxed pub quiz designed for those who just want to play with friends over group chats in FaceTime, Zoom or Houseparty, the Inquizisition will run every Sunday night until 14 June.

This free, 90-minute quiz naturally doesn’t have any prizes, but the background music is a playlist of songs from independent artists, so you might discover your next favorite band while showing off your photographic memory for company logos.

Go to Inquizisition's Facebook page