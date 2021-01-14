Australia vs India live stream: how to watch 4th Test cricket online from anywhere

It all comes down to this for Australia and India - a single Test to decide the fate of the Border–Gavaskar Trophy. With the series currently tied 1-1, current holders and visitors India need only a draw to retain the trophy, while for the hosts it's a must-win at the Gabba. Follow our guide for how to get an Australia vs India live stream and watch every ball from the 4th Test cricket match online, wherever you are in the world right now.

Australia vs India live stream: 4th Test Date: Friday, January 15 - Tuesday, January 19 Start time: 10am AEST / 5.30am IST / 12am GMT Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane (Australia) Live stream: Kayo Sports (AUS) / SonyLIV (India) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

It looked like the Aussies would have the upper-hand heading to Brisbane, but a thrilling final day of 3rd Test action at the SCG saw a defiant India play out a magnificent draw. Rishabh Pant swatted a sublime 97 while Cheteshwar Pujara dug in for 77 hard-earned runs to open the final day's play, before a memorable final session stand between Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin saw the pair survive 256 balls to frustrate the Australians.

Heading into the 4th and final Test, there's yet more injury woes and reshuffling concerns for both sides, with Vihari's heroics coming at the expense of a aggravated hamstring injury that will him ruled out alongside Ravindra Jadeja (thumb). That all in addition to the continued absence of normal skipper Virat Kohli, who's back in India following the birth of his first child.

For the Aussies, they've recalled Marcus Harris to replace the injured Will Pucovski. But working in the Wallabies favour is the fact that while the Gabba may be a little less boisterous than usual for this match, the hosts still haven't lost there since 1988.

Can that streak continue? We're about to find out. Read on as we explain how to get an Australia vs India live stream and watch the 4th cricket match online today.

How to watch Australia vs India 4th Test from outside your country

In India, UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream Australia vs India 4th Test cricket anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to live stream Australia vs India: watch the 4th Test cricket in Australia

The exclusive Australian broadcaster for this Test series is Fox Sports and play starts on its Fox Sports Cricket channel (Foxtel 501) at 10am AEST (local Brisbane time; 11am AEDT) each day from Friday, January 15 to Tuesday, January 19. Alongside Fox, your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package , which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and our latest January 2021 testing has current No. 1 pick ExpressVPN working brilliantly with the service.

Australia vs India live stream: how to watch the 4th Test online in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) has exclusive broadcast rights to the Men In Blue's Test endeavours Down Under. The 4th Test between Australia vs India starts at 5.30am IST in India on Friday, January 15 and coverage will be split across its Sony Ten 1 (and HD) and Sony Ten 3 (and HD) linear channels, with play opening at similar times every day. Coverage will also be available in full via Sony's over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, which is where to go if you want to watch premium cricket action without signing up for a lengthy contract. Anyone wanting to watch their subscription coverage overseas can easily do so, too - you just need to go down the VPN route as above.

Australia vs India live stream 4th Test: how to watch cricket online in the UK

While Sky Sports is arguably the main provider of cricket coverage in the UK, BT Sport has exclusive rights to India's tour of Australia. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers (from £10 a month on contract), and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. Because of time difference, BT's coverage of the 4th and final Test starts late on Thursday, January 14 with the first ball expected to be bowled at around 12am (midnight) and play rolling into the early hours of the morning each day. Similar times are scheduled for all five days, but check your local TV listings if you want to be sure, as sport looks like it's still going to subject a fair few changes in 2021! If you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to live stream Australia vs India 4th Test cricket online in New Zealand

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in NZ and this series is no different, with the country's version of Sky Sports airing Australia vs India. The first balls of the each day's Australia vs India Test action are scheduled to be bowled at around 1pm NZDT from Friday, January 15 January 7 to Tuesday, January 19. When it does show the action, there's the Sky Go app available for on-the-go viewing - and anyone currently overseas can always utilise the VPN route outlined earlier.

How to get a Australia vs India 4th Test live stream and how to watch cricket online in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is where you'll need to head if you want to watch this Test series live in the US. Play will start at 7pm ET/4pm PT from Thursday, January 14, with similar timing in store for other days of play - the final day being scheduled to start on Monday, January 18. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream Australia vs India cricket right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services such as Sling TV.

