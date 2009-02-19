New Concept multimedia sets from Teufel

Teufel has announced a range of six new multimedia speaker sets and a new Decoderstation.

The German direct sellers are hoping to convince UK shoppers that they should upgrade their home cinema or add some quality to their PC/Mac set ups with the 'Concept' range of speakers and a follow – up to their popular Decoderstation.

Concept C 2.1 sets and Concept E 5.1 sets

The Teufel Concept C 2.1 sets offer up to 150 watt audio output and a choice between either a small or large speaker with a small subwoofer.

The Concept C 200 range consists of CE10 Satellite Speakers and an 8in 80 Watt Subwoofer and costs £133, with the C200 offering CE 20 Satellite Speakers and a 150 Watt 8in Subwoofer for £178.

There are four different concept E ranges, ranging from the £160 175 Watt Concept E 100 through to the 375 Watt E 400 at £294.

Last but not least is the Decoderstation 5, which is designed to compliment the Concept range.