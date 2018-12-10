AMD Vega II logo revealed in trademark application

It’s no secret AMD will soon announce some form of 7nm graphics card technology at CES 2019 , but we’re not sure which GPU line the chipmaker will announce. Thankfully, this new trademark application may have just clued us in on AMD Vega II.

It appears as though AMD has trademarked a new version of its Vega logo that features two vertical lines on its right side. This would lead us to believe that Vega II products are in the works.

We know full well that the next generation of AMD graphics will be built upon a 7nm architecture going by the roadmaps the company released at CES 2018 . At the same time, it seems to all sync up with AMD's plans to announce new 7nm GPUs at CES 2019, so it almost seems certain that we’ll see Vega II graphics cards soon.

Of course, this is all conjecture for now, and AMD may pull a fast one and simply talk about its 7nm Radeon Instinct graphics , as it did at Computex 2018 . However it shakes out, you can be sure we’ll be reporting on this news live from AMD’s keynote.

The wait for a truly new AMD graphics card is almost over – hopefully

Via Videocardz