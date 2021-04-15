Amazon SG has limited PS5 stock – but you better hurry

PS5 stock is seemingly rarer than the Madagascar pochard these days, but that doesn't mean it's impossible to get your hands on Sony's latest PlayStation console.
In fact, Amazon SG has received a limited amount of PS5 consoles which it will be selling today (Thursday, April 15) from 12.30pm SGT. For your chance to purchase a new PS5, simply head over to this PS5 landing page and keep your non-mouse button fingers crossed tightly.
PlayStation 5 stock from 12:30pm SGT (limited numbers)
PlayStation 5 is officially back in stock at Amazon SG (albeit in very limited numbers), which means you have a chance at picking up the console today if you act fast and prepare yourself in advance! So what are you waiting for? Click on the link in this deal and keep refreshing until you see it pop up for sale. We imagine this stock will go fast, so good luck! View Deal