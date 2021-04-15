Amazon SG has limited PS5 stock – but you better hurry

PS5 stock is seemingly rarer than the Madagascar pochard these days, but that doesn't mean it's impossible to get your hands on Sony's latest PlayStation console.

In fact, Amazon SG has received a limited amount of PS5 consoles which it will be selling today (Thursday, April 15) from 12.30pm SGT. For your chance to purchase a new PS5, simply head over to this PS5 landing page and keep your non-mouse button fingers crossed tightly.