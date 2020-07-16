Memorial Tournament live stream: how to watch 2020 PGA golf online as Tiger Woods returns

The PGA Tour's two-week stint in Dublin, Ohio is about to get serious, with the 2020 Memorial Tournament boasting a world-class field that includes the top-5 ranked golfers in the world, the guy playing the best golf right now (Bryson DeChambeau), and the return of sport's greatest ever competitor - one Tiger Woods. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch the Memorial Tournament online and live stream PGA Tour golf from anywhere in the world.

Memorial Tournament 2020 - cheat sheet The Memorial Tournament takes place from Thursday, July 16 to Sunday, July 19 at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. CBS and The Golf Channel are splitting coverage in the US so a FREE 1-week Hulu + Live TV trial has you covered. In the UK, gold fans can simply bag a Now TV Sky Sports Pass to watch all the golf this weekend.

With a hefty $9.3m purse, the Memorial is one of the biggest non-majors on the Tour, having been established by golf legend Jack Nicklaus in 1976 at the Muirfield VIllage Golf Club. It's a par-72 course and former Ryder Cup venue that Nicklaus helped design - the Golden Bear having grown up and learnt to play golf in the Greater Columbus area.

Tiger's won the tournament no less than five times and fans have been eagerly awaiting his return since the Tour return in June - Woods having not played competitively since his own Genesis Invitational all the way back in February.

All set to watch the PGA Tour this week? Great, because it couldn't be easier. Here's how to watch the Memorial Tournament 2020 and live stream every round online as Tiger Woods makes his big return.

How to watch a Premier League live stream from anywhere

How to watch the Memorial Tournament from outside your country

We've got a full breakdown of country-by-country Memorial live stream options below, but the first thing you should know is that anyone who might be abroad at the moment can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

This nifty bit of software allows you to get around geo-blocking restrictions and watch Tiger Woods using the same PGA Tour golf live stream you normally would at home. Best of all, they only take a few minutes to set-up - and are seriously affordable.

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check out ExpressVPN today.

How to watch the Memorial 2020: live stream the tournament online in the US

In the US, coverage of the Memorial Tournament and PGA Tour golf in general is shared by CBS and NBC's Golf Channel. The Golf Channel will broadcast rounds 1 and 2 from 2.30-6.30pm ET (11.30am-3.30pm PT) on Thursday and Friday, as well as providing early coverage of round 3 (12-3pm ET) and round 4 (1-3.30pm ET) this weekend. Streaming coverage is hosted on its website, where you'll need to log-in with details of your cable provider for access. CBS will then pick things up for the heart of the action on Saturday (3-6pm ET /12-3pm PT) and Sunday (3.30-7pm ET / 12.30pm-4pm PT) so CBS All Access has your streaming needs covered and can be had commitment-free from just $5.99 a month. How to watch Memorial Tournament: live stream PGA Tour golf without cable Cord-cutters have a couple of other good options, too. Arguably the best all-in-one solution is Hulu + Live TV, which includes both CBS and The Golf Channel among its 65+ channels, as well as all the usual on demand and exclusive content Hulu offers. It costs $54.99 a month but you can get a FREE 1-week trial, letting you watch this week's PGA Tour golf for nothing while checking it out more generally. The truly dedicated can watch coverage from the very first Thursday tee-time to the last putt on Sunday with a PGA Tour Live subscription through NBC Sports Gold. Coverage there begins at 7.15 am ET Thursday and Friday, and 8.40am Saturday and Sunday for the final two rounds. Get a Memorial live stream from abroad If you're a US resident out of the country and want to access one of the above options just like you normally would, then you can use a VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back home - ExpressVPN being our current favorite.

Memorial Tournament live stream UK: how to watch Tiger Woods and the PGA online

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to most events on your side of the Atlantic - and that includes the 2020 Memorial Tournament. Sky's live coverage is comprehensive throughout, starting on Sky Sports Golf at 12.15pm BST on Thursday and Friday, while at the weekend it's 1.40pm for round 3 on Sunday and 2pm for Sunday's final round. Sky subscribers can use the Sky Go app to live stream the PGA Tour golf this week, while anyone else can take advantage of a Now TV Sky Sports pass - the best value of which is the Now TV Sky Sports month pass. It's the top option for golf and general sports fans, but anyone just after the golf could also consider international golf streaming service GOLFTV, which offers live and on demand PGA Tour coverage from £4.99 a month Those who might find themselves outside of the UK for this tournament can follow our instructions above to get a VPN and watch the golf via a live stream just like they would at home.

Also on Sky and Now TV: watch an F1 live stream this week

Memorial Tournament 2020 live: stream the PGA Tour and watch Tiger online from Canada

Golf fans in Canada will find that NBC's Golf Channel has a Canadian twin airing the same coverage that's available in the US That means rounds 1 and 2 from 2.30-6.30pm ET (11.30am-3.30pm PT) on Thursday and Friday, and early coverage of round 3 (12-3pm ET) and round 4 (1-3.30pm ET) at the weekend. Thereafter, it's all down to where you live and your TV provider. Most people should be able to watch the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday on either CTV or TSN from 3pm, while select areas will get a direct CBS feed. Those without cable can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a month. Otherwise, a GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and it's a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don't want to have to constantly flit between channels and services. Remember that if you can normally access golf coverage in Canada, you can make use of a VPN to access all the services and content you would back home.

How to watch the Memorial Tournament 2020 in Australia

In Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage around is available through Kayo Sports - a great over-the-top streaming service that offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, courtesy of partnerships with big name pay TV channels like Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. We've vetted this week's Kayo listings and can confirm that the Memorial Tournament is fully covered, but the time difference means that rounds one and two go on air at 4.30am AEST (Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 29), while the final two rounds start even earlier on Sunday and Monday - 2.30am and 2am, respectively. But if you can brave the less-than-sociable viewing times, Kayo can be had from just AU$25 a month and even offers a free 14-day trial, so you can watch Tiger Woods and all the world's best golfers tee-off in Ohio this week without paying a penny. If it's linear TV you want to watch on, head for Fox Sports, which is channel 503 on Foxtel.

Memorial Tournament 2020 preview: featured groups for rounds 1 and 2

It's worth watching the Memorial 2020 for more than just Tiger's return. Since restarting last month, the PGA Tour has been turned on its head by a newly bulked up Bryson DeChambeau. Playing the golf of his life, he's finished in the top 10 every time he's played this summer, adding a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic to his CV. Sorry, Rory - whatever the world rankings say, Bryson is the one to beat this week.

Youngsters are also making their mark on the Tour this season, with 23-year-old Collin Morikawa looking primed for another big tournament having put his Charles Schwab Challenge demons to bed last week with a stunning play-off victory over world no.3, Justin Thomas, just down the road at the Workday Charity Open.

Norwegian wunderkind Viktor Hovland is another to watch, with the best rookie in recent memory playing every event since the restart - and finishing in the top-25 in all of them.

That's still not enough to earn him a place in this week's first batch of Memorial 2020 featured groups, though - not that we're complaining about what's on offer.

Seriously, check these out:

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka

Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry

Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay

Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson