Australia vs England live stream: how to watch Summer International rugby online from anywhere

With Owen Farrell losing the captaincy and Eddie Jones closer to losing his job than ever, England's soap opera era is showing no signs of deescalating. They've won their last eight against the Wallabies, but there's no doubt that the old enemies are trending in completely different directions, and Dave Rennie's men now have a glorious opportunity to stop the rot. Read on as our guide explains how to get an Australia vs England live stream and watch the Summer International rugby match online from anywhere.

There's a great deal of pent-up frustration in the England camp after their 52-21 humiliation at the hands of the 14-man Barbarians at Twickenham two weeks ago. And, given their poor disciplinary record under the captaincy of Farrell, it's the calmer presence of Courtney Lawes who leads the team in what's sure to be a charged atmosphere in Perth.

Farrell, said to be seething at his head coach's decision, starts alongside Marcus Smith, while Billy Vunipola and Danny Care are back in the side for the first time since 2021 and 2018, respectively.

There's no sense of pretence or planning for the future in Rennie's selection, which is designed to smash England's grip on this rivalry right now. The stage has been given to Quade Cooper, though the support act is a pretty intriguing one too, with towering 33-year-old lock Cadeyrn Neville finally making his debut a decade on from his first Wallabies callup.

Follow our guide as we explain how to get an Australia vs England live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch Australia vs England for FREE.

How to live stream Wallabies vs England: watch rugby for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie rugby fans can watch the Wallabies vs England game without paying a penny thanks to Channel 9, which is showing all of the Wallabies' Summer Internationals. Coverage starts at 7.30pm AEST on Saturday evening, ahead of a 7.55pm kick-off. You can also fire up a Wallabies vs England live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is completely free to use too, and compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Australia vs England on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard rugby fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every Summer International match ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Watch an Australia vs England live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Australia vs England live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch an Australia vs England live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN for Australia vs England on 9Now

Using a VPN to watch Australia vs England is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to 9Now (opens in new tab).

How to watch Australia vs England: live stream rugby in the UK

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans based in the UK can watch Australia vs England on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 10.55am BST on Saturday morning. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch Australia vs England on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV).

How to watch Australia vs England: live stream rugby in New Zealand

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream Australia vs England

(opens in new tab) Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the broadcast rights for the Australia vs England game in the US, but be warned that kick-off set for 5.55am ET / 2.55am PT in the extremely early hours of Saturday morning. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website (opens in new tab). Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch Australia vs England: live stream rugby in South Africa