This top password manager is insanely cheap right now

With everyone using more and more online services these days, being able to keep track of passwords has never been more important. But this is much easier said than done.

Thankfully, the best password managers around make it easy to generate and store credentials for all your online accounts. Keeper Security is an excellent example, giving users a simple way to access all their passwords, from any device and location.

For the holiday season, Keeper is offering a massive 50% discount on both its Unlimited and Family plans until December 31.

$17.50/year Keeper Unlimited Plan: $17.50/year| 1 user

Save 40% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more.

$37.49/year Keeper Family Plan: $37.49/year | 5 users

Save 40% - Up to five users get all the awesome features of the Unlimited plan, plus a personal private vault for sensitive files.

The Keeper Unlimited plan normally costs $34.99 per year, but can now be had for only $17.50/£15. For users needing more than one account, the Keeper Family plan is the perfect alternative at $37.49/£35.99 per year.

With each plan, users benefit from features such as biometric authentication, secure record sharing, an easy-to-use interface and an emergency access facility. Support is also available 24/7, in case you run into trouble.

The Keeper Family plan also comes with 10GB cloud storage, across five encrypted vaults (one for each user).

Why is this a great deal?

With Keeper's secure digital vault, you can be sure that nobody but you can access your passwords and other sensitive information. In addition to two-factor and biometric authentication, Keeper also monitors the dark web and alerts you if your credentials have been exposed in a breach.

Creating strong passwords that are virtually impossible to guess is also made easy with Keeper Security's secure password generation feature. And it's also easy to share passwords with colleagues in a secure fashion, when appropriate.

In the event of unauthorized access, meanwhile, Keeper will initiate a self-destruct sequence, ultimately deleting every stored password. Users have the option to add up to five trusted contacts to help with recovery.

With all of these amazing features available at half the cost this holiday season, Keeper Security shouldn't be passed up.