The best Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit prices and deals in October 2020 - where to find stock now

The latest Switch peripheral is extremely popular - Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit stock has been completely wiped in the US (there's still plenty available in the UK). However, as soon as those wheels hit the shelves once more, you'll find the best deals right here.

The Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit price is $99.99 / £99.99 / AU$139, a figure that gets you the camera-enabled cart itself, four gates and two arrow signs. That, and the free game download from the eShop, is everything you need to get started with augmented reality racing.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit deals aren't likely to drop in the immediate aftermath of launch, this device has only been on the market since October 16 and it's currently out of stock in the US. However, with Black Friday coming up we're expecting some discounts over the next few weeks.

As Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals start hopping onto the shelves closer to November, we might see Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit deals dropping - either as part of a premium console bundle, or in flash sales over the shopping season. We'd keep a close eye on the Mario Kart Live prices below, then, for any movement away from that $100 MSRP.

We're rounding up all the best Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit prices and sourcing our US readers all the latest stock available as well. Check out the upcoming Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals for more.

The best Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit prices

You'll find two Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit sets available right now - Mario and Luigi. Though you won't need both to race against AI opponents in your very own living room tracks, you will need two separate camera-enabled carts to play local multi-player. Currently, you can pick up either the Mario and Luigi flavor.

When will Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit deals be available?

It's still early days as far as Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit deals are concerned. With stock in the US dropping after the October 16 launch, we're not likely to see offers until November as things stand today. However, we're seeing a lot more Mario Kart Live stock available in the UK, which means offers might be more forthcoming as we head into the fall sales season.

We're expecting to see a few Nintendo Switch bundles and Nintendo Switch Lite sales offering up Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit deals this year. Again, the UK has had a stronger supply of consoles over the last few months so shoppers over the pond might have a better chance at securing a discount before the holidays.

Is the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit price worth it?

If you've pilfered every trophy you possibly can from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the three years it's been available on Switch, or even if you haven't even touched the original game in years, the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit price is worth it.

The AR inside this Switch add-on is surprisingly adept and you can sink hours into creating your own tracks, competing for trophies, and unlocking all the customization options open to you here.

This isn't simply a collection expensive mini-games with a novelty toy to bump up the price tag - this is a fully fledged experience with plenty of room for creativity and competition no matter your age.

All of that means this is going to be a massive holiday item. That Mario Kart Live price is solid for what you get, and demand is going to shoot up as soon as those Christmas wishlists start being penned.

When will Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit be in stock?

In the US, it's been difficult to find Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit stock since its launch on October 16. However, retailers are still replenishing their shelves frequently, so we'd check in with the stores as often as you can to be in with a chance of catching a new wave of inventory.

