The best Dyson Airwrap dupes 2022: our top-tested Airwrap-alternative hot air stylers

The best Dyson Airwrap dupe is a versatile hair styler that can be used to create a range of salon-worthy styles without the hefty price tag of the iconic Airwrap.

Whether you prefer soft curls and waves or smooth sleek locks, these alternatives will let you create the high-end looks at home without requiring the services of a professional stylist.

Dyson Airwrap dupes (as in, the best Airwrap alternatives, if you’re not familiar with the term) come with a range of attachments that can be swapped out depending upon the style you want to create.

Flat, bristled extras that ape the design of a paddle brush can be used to smooth and straighten tresses, while barrel brush tools are great for adding volume to your locks.

Meanwhile, curling tongs let you wind sections of hair around it to create both tight and loose curls.

These Airwrap alternatives blast hot air during the styling process to dry as well as style hair. This means there’s no need to use a hair dryer first, as you would do when using a pair of hair straighteners for example, and also helps to reduce heat damage .

However, to keep the price low on these Airwrap alternatives, they can’t replicate the Coanda effect (an aerodynamic phenomenon that, in this case, attracts hair towards the barrel and automatically wraps it around to create curls) found on the original Dyson Airwrap .

Instead, some of these Airwrap alternatives have rotating attachments that make it easier to wrap hair around them, while others require you to, more laboriously, do it yourself.

So just how more affordable than the Dyson Airwrap are these alternatively? Well, the most expensive model in this list will set you back $80 / £80, which is considerably cheaper than the Airwrap‘s list price of $549.99 / £449.99.

These Airwrap dupes aren’t only more affordable than Dyson’s iconic hot air styler, they’re also far easier to get hold of.

The Dyson Airwrap has been regularly out of stock, which means when supplies do drop, they’re gone within minutes.

Even though Dyson has recently unveiled a new version, known as the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler, it won’t go on sale in the US and Australia until June this year, and stock in the UK is limited. If these alternatives haven’t swayed you, and you still want to get your hands on Dyson’s iconic styler, our guide where to buy a Dyson Airwrap can help you track one down.

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to Airwrap dupes on the market right now, with well-known brands including Remington, Revlon and BaByliss all offering their take on the Airwarp.

So we’ve put them to the test, using them to dry, straighten, volumize and curl our hair, while also assessing how simple they are to use, and how much noise they emit, to discover which is the best Dyson Airwrap dupe for 2022.

Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes 2022

(Image credit: Remington)

1. Remington Curl and Straight Confidence Airstyler AS8606 The best Dyson Airwrap dupe Specifications Wattage: 800w Temperature settings: 3 Number of attachments: 4; a concentrator nozzle, a 40mm round soft bristle brush, a hot paddle brush, a 30mm curling tong Cord length: 9ft / 2.7m Weight: 0.9lbs / 415g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Singapore Reasons to buy + Rotating barrel brush mimics techniques used by hairdressers + Can smooth, volumize and curl + Quiet in use Reasons to avoid - Bulky styler is hard to manoeuvre - Curling tong takes time and patience to master - One size hot brush makes it best for mid-to-long hair

If you’re looking for an Airwrap dupe, then this is the best on the market. Also known as the Remington Pro Rotating Hot Air Styler AS8606 in the US, it can be set to rotate automatically when the barrel brush tool is attached to mimic the curl and smoothing action that hairdressers make look so easy when blow drying locks. It’s a versatile styler that can smooth, volumize and curl, and on test, we found it effective at creating both straight and bouncy hair styles. However, the curling tong was a little fiddly to use, and required some patience and practice. It’s also quiet in use, with our decibel meter averaging 68db - compared to the 85db that the Hot Tools Volumiser Set 2-In-1 Brush & Dryer With Changeable Heads (further below) achieved. It’s a bulky haircare appliance and with just one size of brush attachment, which is on the larger side, it’s best suited to mid-length and longer hair. Read our full review: Remington Curl and Straight Confidence Airstyler AS8606

(Image credit: Revamp)

2. Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 Air Styler DR-1250 The best Airwrap dupe for curly hair Specifications Wattage: 1200w Temperature settings: 3 Number of attachments: 6; a concentrator nozzle, a diffuser, 32mm round soft bristle brush; a hot paddle brush, a 38mm rotating hard bristle brush, 19mm curling tong Cord length: 10ft / 3m Weight: 1lb / 454g Reasons to buy + Suitable for all hair lengths + Can smooth, volumize and curl + Easy to clean filter Reasons to avoid - Bulky to hold - Attachments fiddly to remove - Noisy

If you have naturally curly hair, then this Airwrap dupe is worth considering, as it’s the only one we’ve tested that ships with a diffuser attachment. This handy device disperses the air stream so it doesn’t disrupt the curl pattern. It comes with six different attachments, including a choice of width of round brush, and one of the narrowest curling tongs on the market too, making it ideal for creating everything from soft bouncy waves rto right curls in all lengths of hair. On test, we found it was able to effectively smooth and wave hair, along the bulky, long handle meant we struggled to be able to clamp hair against the curling tong easily. We were also impressed by the hinged filter, which made it easy to clean dust and lint from the hot air styler. However, we found the DR-1250 noisy in use, with our decibel meter hitting 80db on test, and we also found the attachments were fiddly to remove, too. Read our full review: Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1Air Styler DR-1250

(Image credit: Revlon)

3. Revlon Pro Collection One Step Dryer & Volumiser The best Dyson Airwrap dupe for those on a budget Specifications Wattage: 1100w Temperature settings: 2 Number of attachments: 1 Cord length: 6ft / 2m Weight: 1.87lb / 850g Reasons to buy + Affordable + Volumized and smoothed hair + Quick to dry Reasons to avoid - Limited styling capabilities - Heavy - Noisy

If you’re on a budget, this Revlon hot air styler is the most affordable in this list, as while its list price is $60 / £60, the hot air styler is regularly discounted. However, it’s not a full Dyson Airwrap dupe, as it only comes with a non-removable barrel brush attachment, rather than a curling tong and paddle brush too. That said, on test we found it quick to take our hair from wet to dry, and effective at volumizing and smoothing our hair into a bouncy blow dry. However, at 1.87lb / 850g it’s also the heaviest hot air styler we’ve tested, which may cause arm ache for some, and it's noisy in use too. In the US, the Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 is also available and has a slimmer handle and brush, making it suitable for shorter hair. It’s also got three, rather than the more common two, temperature settings so those with fine or colored locks, which are more vulnerable to heat damage, will be able to use the appliance on a cooler setting than before. Read our full review: Revlon Pro Collection One Step Dryer & Volumiser

(Image credit: Hot Tools)

Particularly good for removing frizz Specifications Wattage: 1000w Temperature settings: 3 Number of attachments: 2; a 61mm barrel brush and a 71mm barrel brush Cord length: 10ft / 3m Weight: 1lb / 465g Reasons to buy + Successfully removes frizz and smoothes hair + Choice of brushes creates volume and soft waves + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Lacks curling tong and paddle brush - Noisy - Struggled to create substantial volume

Just like the Revlon Pro Collection One Step Dryer & Volumiser (above) this isn’t a full Airwrap dupe as it can’t create tight curls, and doesn’t come with the paddle brush attachment needed for sleek, straightener styles. However, for those that want a styler for soft waves and adding some volume, it’s worth considering as it comes with two different sized brush heads. On test, we found the Hot Tools Volumiser Set 2-In-1 Brush & Dryer With Changeable Heads, which is known as the Black Gold One-Step Detachable Blowout and Volumiser in the US, left our tresses looking and feeling smooth to the point where we never once had to resort to straighteners to finish the style. It was easy to use too. However, it’s noisy in use and struggled to create the same level of volume as the Revlon styler did. Read our full review: Hot Tools Volumiser Set 2-In-1 Brush & Dryer With Changeable Heads

(Image credit: Babyliss)

5. BaByliss Air Style 1000 Specifications Wattage: 1000w Temperature settings: 3 Number of attachments: 4: a concentrator nozzle, 50mm round soft bristle brush; a hot paddle brush, curling tong Cord length: 8ft / 2.5m Weight: 1.1lb / 503g Reasons to buy + Can smooth, volumize and curl + Large brush creates big curls + Easy to fit attachments Reasons to avoid - Curling tong doesn’t come with a grip - Only suitable for long hair - Noisy in use

If you’re looking for an Airwrap dupe that can create big curls and waves, or you have long hair, the BaByliss Air Style 1000 is worth considering. It ships with a 50mm soft bristle brush, which is the largest brush attachment of any of the hot air stylers we’ve tested here. However, those with shorter hair will struggle with this larger size. On test it was simple to use, and we had most success with using the appliance to smooth and volumize hair. We found the curling tong fiddly to use as it doesn’t have a grip. Instead we had to hold sections of hair to keep them wrapped along the tong - making the heat resistant glove a must to protect our fingers. However switching between attachments was particularly easy. Just like the Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 Air Styler DR-1250, it’s noisy in use, with our decibel meter once again reaching 80db. Read our full review: BaByliss Air Style 1000

How we test Dyson Airwrap dupes

To compare Airwrap dupes we assess how effective they are at smoothing, volumizing and curling our locks on all of their heat settings and how shiny and frizz-free they left our hair.

We also monitored the sound level, and factored in how comfortable and balanced they were to use, along with how easy the attachments were to change and any handy features such as rotating barrels, or grips on curling tongs, that make it easier to style your hair.

We also considered cable length, any storage options for the attachments, and even cool shot buttons.

Best Dyson Airwrap dupes FAQs

What to consider when buying a Dyson Airwrap dupe When it comes to buying the best Airwrap alternative for you, there are a number of features you should consider. First of all, decide how much versatility you want from the hot air styler. Do you only ever smooth and straighten your hair, or are you looking for an appliance that can also add volume and create soft waves, or even tight curls? Look for models that come bundled with the correct attachments for these different looks. If you regularly curl your hair, you’ll find a hot air styler that has a grip on the tong invaluable as it means you don’t have to hold the tresses while they’re wrapped around the attachment. Similarly, smaller brushes are best suited to those with shorter, to mid-length hair, as if a brush is too wide, you’ll struggle to get a defined wave unless your hair is long. The higher the wattage of Airwrap dupe, the faster the air flow, which means it will dry and style your hair quicker. Also consider the number of temperature settings it offers. If you have fine or colored hair, you’ll need a lower temperature setting to reduce heat damage, whereas coarser hair can withstand higher temperatures. Also, consider whether you want a hot air styler with ‘ionic technology’. These airwrap alternatives release negative ions to speed up evaporation and reduce flyaway strands. Airwrap alternatives with cool shot buttons are ideal for ‘setting’ hair styles so they don’t drop as quickly, while longer cables enable you to style your hair without having to be positioned right next to an electrical outlet.

How similar are Dyson Airwrap dupes to the original? When it comes to Airwrap dupes, most are very similar to the original Dyson hot air styler when it comes to their versatility. Most of the models in this list use hot air to smooth, volumize and create soft curls and waves in hairs by switching out the attachments connected to the body of the styler. However, none of these Airwrap dupes are able to recreate the Coanda effect - the aerodynamic technology built into the Airwrap, which attracts hair towards the barrel and automatically wraps it around to create curls, or when using the paddle brush, smooths and straightens tresses. This means that these Airwrap dupes are more complicated to use, and will require you to manipulate the styler to wrap hair around it during styling.

Are Airwrap dupes damaging to hair? Any hair care appliance that uses heat to style will damage the outer protective coating of hair, known as a cuticle. The cuticle is formed of layers of overlapping cells known as scales. These scales line up perfectly on healthy hair and reflect light, which is why hair appears shiny. However, when hair is subject to temperatures that are too hot, tiny holes will start to appear in these cells, which not only stoops the light reflecting, but eventually leads to breakages. The Airwrap alternatives we’ve tested don’t drop as low as 300F / 150C, which is the coolest heat setting offered by Dyson’s iconic hot air styler. Subsequently, they will (likely) cause damage to your hair if used untreated. To mitigate this, always apply a heat protection styling spray before blow drying, and keep the heat level at the lowest setting that still enables the hair to be manipulated into the style you want.