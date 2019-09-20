Best social media management tools of 2019: apps for managing and marketing

Companies spend a lot of money these days creating killer content for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the various other social media platforms out there. Whatever business you're in, reaching your customers, clients and readers relies a huge amount on the ubiquity of social media sites.

But there's no point spending time and resources on fantastic Facebook posts and tremendous tweets if you then don't know how to effectively monitor their impact and influence. Counting how many followers you have only tells part of the story.

Getting the most out of your chosen social media platforms is as essential to your business as finding the right CRM system. That's why we've picked out five really useful social media analytics tools that will help you understand which of your posts are working, and which get a thumbs down.

Get insights to make a success out of using Snapchat

Elegant interface

Allows for better organizing your stories

Pricing not available upfront

Snapchat was released in 2011, so there are relatively few marketing tools available for the platform compared to big names like Facebook and Twitter. The app works through the creation of short-lived 'stories' with which users can interact.

Snaplytics is designed to help you manage this by taking regular snapshots of your Snapchat account and offering you Insights. The creators maintain groups of 20 accounts for each category, allowing you to benchmark your own account's success.

You can also use Snaplytics' library of previously created content to view past efforts, see how well users engage with them, and republish if you wish.

If you have a more complex marketing campaign, Snaplytics also supports scheduling stories ahead of time for later publication. You can organize stories with tags, allowing you to easily keep track of them as your campaign grows.

Snaplytics' dashboard has been liberally praised online for its elegance, as has the app's ability to display marketing performance on a platform by platform basis.

There's a free 14-day trial, after which you must contact the Snaplytics team for a quote. This is the only real criticism of the app, as a tiered pricing structure would be more useful for marketers working to tight budgets and deadlines.

A central hub for managing all your social media accounts

Covers a wide range of social media accounts

Powerful data analysis capabilities

Helps with customer support

Sprout Social is probably first and foremost known as a one-stop shop for managing and scheduling all of your social media accounts through one simple-to-use platform. Very handy indeed for your company's social media administrator when they're trying to juggle Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and more at once.

But it doubles up as a powerful tool for analysing your data, too. You can sort by various demographic and geographic measures to quantify exactly what content is working for which followers. Sprout can manage multiple accounts and monitor keywords across all social media so that you know when your brand is being discussed. It also helps your company respond to customers by directing messages to the people within the organisation who need to action them.

You can try Sprout Social for free with its 30-day trial. If you like it, prices then start from $99 (£75, AUS$124) per user per month.

Keep your ear to the social media ground

Powerful social sentiment analysis

Covers diverse range of sources

Enterprise plan has a dedicated account manager

There are quite a few social listening tools that we could have picked out for this list, but we've gone with the internationally-renowned Brandwatch. The Brandwatch Analytics tool puts its ear to the ground to eavesdrop on to the information that could be imperative to your company from Facebook, Twitter, blogs, forums, news and every other corner of the web.

Social sentiment analysis shows the tone of the data collected from the profiles you've connected with, and it's easy to tap into pertinent trends and themes emerging from the internet that could tip the balance in your company's favour. We particularly like Brandwatch's personal approach from the premium Enterprise plan, where you get a dedicated account manager who will give you bespoke advice.

A dead easy way to track the success of your marketing campaigns

User-friendly

Real-time analytics

Google Analytics integration

Rather like Sprout Social above, Buffer is another all-rounder that lets you post to your platform and then analyse the results. One of its major plus points is just how simple and straightforward it is to use, while also giving you flexibility. The fact it provides analytics in real-time makes instantly judging the impact of your content a doddle.

Use the "Top Post" icon to compare different forms of content to see which works best for each network. While the Buffer app also allows for seamless Google Analytics integration for tracking the success of your marketing campaigns.

If you're flying solo, then you can get Buffer absolutely free, while the reasonably priced Pro plan allows connections to 8 social accounts and costs only $15 (£11, AUS$20) per month.

One stop social media management

Manage posting schedules

Analytics for performance

Mutliple integrations

Hootsuite aims to provide an all-in-one platform for social media management across multiple sites. As expected, there's an option to search and filter through existing social media, in order to find brand mentions, insights, and demographic information.

Additionally, with any of Hootsuite's plans you have the option to schedule posts from multiple profiles across multiple social media sites. This allows you to ensure any marketing campaigns are properly timed and targeted when and where you need them to be. This is especially when posts can be tagged to ensure you store them in the right place for use at the right time.

There's also an analytics feature so you can track and measure performance against KPIs. Reports are customizable, so you can ensure you display and read the data you need to and stay focused on that. This is especially as Hootsuite is built to work for teams, not just individuals.

A number of integrations are also available, such as Asana, Slack, Mailchimp, Trello, and Zendesk, ensuring that you can work productively and efficiently when it comes to building your social media marketing and communications campaigns.

There are 3 different plans available, depending on the number of users required, with Professional, Team, and Business plans allowing 1, 3, or 5 users respectively, as well as up to 10, 20, or 35 social media profiles to be managed accordingly.

More social media management apps to consider

The growth in social media has resulted in the growth of apps and software for helping companies monitor their presence and manage their engagement. Here are some more tools to consider to help with that:

Hubspot Social Media is a suite of social media management tools available under the Marketing Hub. The aim is to save time by prioritizing social connections you place most value on. You can also publish to a range of social media sites from a single dashboartd, including to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. You can also monitor social mentions as well as engagement across social media sites.

Zoho Social offers a simple way to manage your brand on social media, by providing a complete social media management platform. As well as managing multiple social media channels, there's also a posting calendar feature available so you can see which posts have been scheduled for posting. You can also monitor your target keywords across conversations, and allow for team collaboration from a single dashboard.

StatusBrew offers another social media management platform, aimed for use across sales, marketing, and customer care teams. As well as campaign management, there are also reporting and analytics features to keep track of your engagement and overall brand health. On top of that, there are a number of popular integrations available, such as Slack, Zendesk, Mailchimp, and Shopify.

Tweetdeck has become the essential Twitter management tool for many users of that platform. Provided directly by Twitter, it allows you to better filter messages from followers, as well as provide a single dashboard from which you can monitor Tweets, messages, notifications, and trending hashtags. There are also search tips, shortcuts, and various settings provided to manage your monitored content.

Facebook Pages Manager is an app for Android and iOS that allows you to directly manage your Facebook pages on the go from your phone or other mobile device. This allows you to get notifications, read and reply to messages, as well as link Facebook and Instagram accounts together. Standard page management features such as settings, performance, and reach, can also be managed by the app.