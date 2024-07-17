Xbox Series S console deals have been largely awful this Amazon Prime Day, but Dell's gift card promotion is worth a look

Previous Prime Day sales events have been notably strong when it comes to Xbox console deals. But this year, even Xbox Series S deals are basically nowhere to be found at the retail giant. Thankfully, other notable retailers have picked up the slack, particularly Dell, which has a promotional gift card offer going on right now.

While the consoles themselves haven't been discounted, Dell is offering gift cards for on-site redemption when you buy a current-generation Xbox console. The 1TB Xbox Series S ($349.99 at Dell) will net you a $50 Dell Promo eGift Card, which you'll receive via email upon purchase. Meanwhile, an Xbox Series X ($499.99 at Dell) purchase gets you a $75 gift card. Lastly, the standard 512GB Xbox Series S ($299.99 at Dell) is also part of the promotion, but you're only getting a $25 gift card here. Still, better than nothing.

It has been slim pickings for console deals during Amazon Prime Day, with only a brief $30 pre-Prime Day discount for the 1TB Xbox Series S popping up for around half a day or so. We're not confident in that changing for the remainder of the sales event, but these Dell offers are certainly the next best thing.

Xbox Series S (1TB): $349.99 at Dell (+ FREE $50 gift card)

The 1TB Xbox Series S is the model we'd recommend if you're shopping for Microsoft's digital-only console. For an extra $50 over the base model, you're getting a flat 1TB of storage that doesn't get eaten up by the console's BIOS. We're big fans of the slick black color scheme, too.

Xbox Series X (1TB): $499.99 at Dell (+ FREE $75 gift card)

Again, no discount on the surface of it, but getting a generous $75 back as Dell store credit here is a welcome offer. That'll be enough to get an extra Xbox controller, or a game or two, on the site while the promotion lasts.

Xbox Series S (512GB): $299.99 at Dell (+ FREE $25 gift card)

The most budget-friendly console of the three, but arguably also the least impressive offer, too. That $25 of Dell credit admittedly won't take you very far on the website, but it's worth highlighting if you want to spend as little as possible on a new Xbox console over the Prime Day period.

Microsoft has been seemingly hesitant to put its consoles on sale this Prime Day, which is a little old considering we have new console revisions on the horizon. Still, when it comes to Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals for consoles specifically, these are the best we've seen all week and that's likely to remain the case as the sales event begins to wind down after today.

For a broader scope of deals for Xbox and beyond, then, be sure to take a look at our Amazon Prime Day gaming deals page for a swathe of the best discounts we've found during the retail giant's sales event.

