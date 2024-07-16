Treat yourself to new League of Legends and Valorant skins for less with huge discounts on Riot Points for Amazon Prime Day

If you're a big League of Legends or Valorant fan, then these lowest-ever prices on gift cards for both games are well worth paying attention to. When you make your purchase of any of these discounted gift cards you get a code that can be redeemed for Riot Points or Valorant Points and then spent on items of your choice in either game.

Starting with the big one, you can pick up a $100 Riot Games gift card for just $80 (was $100) at Amazon. That's a massive $20 off and the lowest-ever price for this amount. It's a great deal and perfect if you want to stock up on champion skins in League of Legends or weapon skins in Valorant. I'm mighty tempted to grab one for my account so that I'm fully prepared for the next time the lovely Equilibrium fan knife shows up in my Valorant shop.

You can also pick up a $50 gift card for just $40 (was $50) at Amazon. This is on top of the $25 gift card for just $20 (was $25) at Amazon, which is perfect if you only want to add a little to your account. Finally, there's also the $10 gift card, which is the most affordable of the lot. It's on sale for just $8 (was $10) at Amazon and is a great option if you're shopping for a gift.

All of these listings say 'League of Legends' but don't worry, I know from first-hand experience that these gift cards will also work for Valorant. This fact is also confirmed by the official Riot Games website. That said, there are still some Valorant branded versions of every one that you can find below alongside more information on each of these deals.

Today's best Riot Points deals

League of Legends Gift Card ($100): was $100 now $80 at Amazon

This is a hefty $100 top up for either your League of Legends or Valorant wallet, giving you more than enough in-game currency to pick up your most-wanted skins. It's great value at $20 off, which matches the previous lowest-ever price. Valorant: Amazon - $80

League of Legends Gift Card ($50): was $50 now $50 at Amazon

You can also save on the $50 gift card, which is on sale for just $40 over Amazon Prime Day - matching its lowest-ever price. This is an excellent way to boost your League of Legends or Valorant account balance without completely breaking the bank. Valorant: Amazon - $40

League of Legends Gift Card ($25): was $25 now $20 at Amazon

This is a brilliant deal if you just want to give your account balance a little top up. The $25 gift card is on sale for the lowest-ever price of $20, saving you $5. While you might not be able to buy some of the coolest bundles with this, this should still be enough for some eye-catching skins. Valorant: Amazon - $20

League of Legends Gift Card ($10): was $10 now $8 at Amazon

The perfect option if you're shopping for a gift or as a little treat for yourself. This gift card adds $10 to your League of Legends or Valorant account. At $2 off, it's great value and matches this gift card's lowest-ever price. Valorant: Amazon - $10

These are some of the best deals that I've seen over Amazon Prime Day and definitely some of the strongest Amazon Prime Day gaming deals if you're a League of Legends or Valorant player.

If you're looking for some offers related to console gaming now that the console version of Valorant is on the way, be sure to visit our dedicated guides to the best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals and Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals for updates on all the most compelling offers as they come in.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK