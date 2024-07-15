These are the four early Amazon Prime Day deals that I would grab for my own gaming setup

Amazon Prime Day is now about 11 hours away in the US and just over three hours away in the UK, but that doesn't mean that there haven't already been some excellent deals on all kinds of gaming products. I've been carefully monitoring the offers that have come in so far and have spotted stand-out personally favorites that I've eagerly added to my basket.

First up is the PDP Victrix Pro BFG, a PlayStation 5 controller that has been on my radar for months. Right now its on sale for just $158.45 (was $179.99) at Amazon, which is only a little more than its lowest-ever price of $152.99 at the retailer. Its a formidable discount on a top controller that's also fully compatible with PlayStation 4 and PC. The PDP Victrix Pro BFG offers incredible customizability, with modules that allow you to tweak its entire layout. I think this killer feature alone makes it worth the cost.

There's also the WD Black P10 Game Drive in its 2TB capacity, which is on sale for just $77.99 (was $84.99) at Amazon. That's just a touch above its lowest-ever price of $70 and a fair price to pay for a large hard drive that can store an average of 125 games on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox.

I'm also eager to pick up the PDP Travel Case in its adorable pink Mario Kart Grand Prix Princess Peach design. This is on sale for just $19.99 (was $13.99) at Amazon, which is a new lowest-ever price. A simple carrying case with accessory storage and an integrated Nintendo Switch stand to prop up your console, it looks absolutely perfect for my long flight to Gamescom 2024 next month.

Finally, I think the huge discount on the Luna Wireless Controller is well worth looking at. It's on sale for just $39.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon, which is matching its lowest-ever price. I'm already quite a big fan of the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service and often play with my own Luna Wireless Controller so, if you're interested in getting into cloud gaming yourself, this one comes with a huge recommendation from me.

These are just some of the Amazon Prime Day deals that are available right now. You can learn more about each individual offer below.

Hand-picked Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

PDP Victrix Pro BFG: was $179.99 now $158.45 at Amazon

This premium PS5 controller is one that I've had my eye on for some time. It's a seriously high-end gamepad that's bursting with cool features, though I'm most keen on the modular design. This lets you tweak its overall layout to your liking, offering no shortage of customization options. UK price: Argos - £159.99

WD Black P10 Game Drive (2TB): was $84.99 now $77.99 at Amazon

The WD Black P10 Game Drive is ideal if, like me, you just constantly find yourself running of console storage space. It's compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, and PC and, with 2TB to fill, will help alleviate some of your storage woes. Best of all, this $7 discount puts the drive only $7.99 above its lowest-ever price. UK price: Amazon - £88.78

PDP Travel Case (Mario Kart Grand Prix Princess Peach): was $19.99 now $13.99 at Amazon

This is one seriously cute Nintendo Switch case, which I think would be perfect for my upcoming trip. With plenty of space for accessory storage plus an integrated console stand and a carrying handle, it looks like a great travel companion. This $6 discount takes it down to a new lowest-ever price. UK price: Amazon - £13.81

Luna Wireless Controller: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

If you're interested in cloud gaming, then I couldn't recommend the Luna Wireless Controller strongly enough. Compatible with the Amazon Luna service, which is already included with your Amazon Prime subscription, it's a great gamepad if you want to game on the cloud. UK price: Amazon - £38.99

Some of these products don't just come recommended by me. In our PDP Victrix Pro BFG review we awarded the controller four out of five stars and called it "better value than the DualSense Edge" thanks to its modular design, high build quality, and the sheer number of customization options on offer.

If you're looking for even more savings this Amazon Prime Day, be sure to check out our dedicate guides to the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals, and Amazon Prime day Xbox Series X deals for some top discounts.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK