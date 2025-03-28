Lots of accessories for my favorite cloud gaming service have received huge discounts in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, and they're perfect for TV or movies too

Deals
By published

An all-in-one entertainment stick

Amazon Luna controller spring sale
(Image credit: Future)

The Amazon Big Spring Sale has landed and I've already spotted some great offers for those interested in cloud gaming. Amazon has heavily discounted a range of cloud gaming bundles which include everything you need to game on your TV with nothing except your internet connection!

Right now, the star of the show for me is the Fire TV Stick 4K + Luna Controller bundle, which is on sale for just $69.98 (was $119.98) - a $50 saving! Those in the UK aren't going to miss out either, as the same bundle is now only £68.98 (was £119.98) thanks to a similarly strong £51 discount.

Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale

As the bundle includes a Fire TV Stick 4K, it's also perfect for your other entertainment needs. You can catch up on TV shows via loads of streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video or Netflix, our watch movies in a crisp 4K resolution. A standard Fire TV Stick 4K remote comes packed in, but you also get the Luna Controller - Amazon's own gaming controller designed specifically for Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming.

It's a great little pad in my eyes, though can be quite expensive for what it is on its own at full retail price. Luckily, deals on bundles like this make it fantastic value and let you pick one up cheaply.

Read on for even more bundle options and everything you need to know about Amazon Luna.

Save big on Amazon Luna accessories

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Luna Controller
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Luna Controller: was $119.98 now $69.98 at Amazon

This is the ultimate Amazon Luna bundle, giving you a controller that is tailor-made for the service and a high-spec streaming stick to play on your TV. On top of this, the Fire TV Stick 4K comes with its own remote and can be used for all your entertainment needs with services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

UK price: was £119.98 now £68.98 at Amazon

View Deal

The Luna Wireless Controller and Fire TV Stick 4K go hand in hand, as the Fire TV Stick 4K is great for game streaming. It supports Amazon Luna fully and is incredibly easy to set up. On top of use with the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Luna Wireless Controller can also play Amazon Luna games on your PC, laptop, or phone making it a highly versatile option.

More Amazon Luna deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD + Luna Controller
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD + Luna Controller: was $104.98 now $59.98 at Amazon

If you would prefer a more basic and affordable package, then check out this version with the Fire TV Stick HD. You lose video quality here, but that might not matter to you making it a potentially wise choice on a slightly tighter budget.

UK price: was £99.98 now £58.98 at Amazon

View Deal
Amazon Luna Controller
Amazon Luna Controller: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Prefer to pick up just the controller on its own? Well, it's also discounted, with $25 off. It boasts features like seamless screen switching on compatible devices,

View Deal

Amazon Luna is Amazon's own cloud gaming service and in my eyes, it's by far the best on the market right now. It offers loads of games, some of which are included with your Amazon Prime subscription at no additional, and even lets you buy more as one-off purchases. There's also the Luna Plus service, which comes with its own decently sized game library. I enjoyed lots of its titles during my testing and it's only grown since.

If you're new to the world of gaming and have a decent enough internet connection, I'd highly recommend it. As the service streams games from the cloud, you don't need any pricey hardware to play. There's also no waiting around for downloads, which is a massive plus.

If you're not yet an Amazon Prime member, you can check out the latest prices near you just below these top picks from the sale.

TOPICS
Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming
Two Operators face off against a green background

Black Ops 6 Season 3 release date and time in your timezone
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond showing Samus in her new suit

I was already excited for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, then Retro Studios gave Samus a bullet time mechanic
Two IKEA smart buttons on a wall

IKEA's new smart home button with Matter support just leaked – and it looks like my next impulse buy
See more latest
Most Popular
Amazon Fire TV 4 Series on a blue background
This budget-friendly Amazon Fire TV has dropped to a fantastic low price
Acronis
We will be protecting our data this World Backup Day especially when these deals from Acronis are too good to miss
Carbonite
This World Backup Day secure your valuable data with Carbonite
Image of Lenovo Legion 5i laptop
Don't overspend on an inflated RTX 5000 series GPU: the Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 4070 gaming laptop is $200 off during Amazon's Spring Sale
Apple Mac Mini M4
The powerful Apple Mac mini M4 drops to an unbelievably low-price of $499
Lenovo Legion 5i
It's the best time to buy an RTX 4070 gaming laptop since Black Friday - get up to $600 off on massive clearance deals
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 tech deals
I'm an Amazon shopping expert – here are the best tech deals I recommend in its Big Spring Sale
The new Amazon Kindle (2024) in Matcha.
The Amazon Spring Sale is the perfect time to buy a Kindle – several models are back down to record-low prices
Anker Soundcore Space One Pro headphones on a cyan background with the words &#039;TechRadar: lowest price&#039; positioned on the left side of the image
I use these excellent Soundcore headphones every day, and at this all-time-low Amazon Spring Sale price, so will my cat
garmin epix gen 2 on a blue background with the text lowest price
The Garmin epix Gen 2 is less than half price in the Amazon Spring Sale