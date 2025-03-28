Lots of accessories for my favorite cloud gaming service have received huge discounts in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, and they're perfect for TV or movies too
An all-in-one entertainment stick
The Amazon Big Spring Sale has landed and I've already spotted some great offers for those interested in cloud gaming. Amazon has heavily discounted a range of cloud gaming bundles which include everything you need to game on your TV with nothing except your internet connection!
Right now, the star of the show for me is the Fire TV Stick 4K + Luna Controller bundle, which is on sale for just $69.98 (was $119.98) - a $50 saving! Those in the UK aren't going to miss out either, as the same bundle is now only £68.98 (was £119.98) thanks to a similarly strong £51 discount.
• Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale
As the bundle includes a Fire TV Stick 4K, it's also perfect for your other entertainment needs. You can catch up on TV shows via loads of streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video or Netflix, our watch movies in a crisp 4K resolution. A standard Fire TV Stick 4K remote comes packed in, but you also get the Luna Controller - Amazon's own gaming controller designed specifically for Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming.
It's a great little pad in my eyes, though can be quite expensive for what it is on its own at full retail price. Luckily, deals on bundles like this make it fantastic value and let you pick one up cheaply.
Read on for even more bundle options and everything you need to know about Amazon Luna.
Save big on Amazon Luna accessories
This is the ultimate Amazon Luna bundle, giving you a controller that is tailor-made for the service and a high-spec streaming stick to play on your TV. On top of this, the Fire TV Stick 4K comes with its own remote and can be used for all your entertainment needs with services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.
UK price: was £119.98 now £68.98 at Amazon
The Luna Wireless Controller and Fire TV Stick 4K go hand in hand, as the Fire TV Stick 4K is great for game streaming. It supports Amazon Luna fully and is incredibly easy to set up. On top of use with the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Luna Wireless Controller can also play Amazon Luna games on your PC, laptop, or phone making it a highly versatile option.
More Amazon Luna deals
If you would prefer a more basic and affordable package, then check out this version with the Fire TV Stick HD. You lose video quality here, but that might not matter to you making it a potentially wise choice on a slightly tighter budget.
UK price: was £99.98 now £58.98 at Amazon
Prefer to pick up just the controller on its own? Well, it's also discounted, with $25 off. It boasts features like seamless screen switching on compatible devices,
Amazon Luna is Amazon's own cloud gaming service and in my eyes, it's by far the best on the market right now. It offers loads of games, some of which are included with your Amazon Prime subscription at no additional, and even lets you buy more as one-off purchases. There's also the Luna Plus service, which comes with its own decently sized game library. I enjoyed lots of its titles during my testing and it's only grown since.
If you're new to the world of gaming and have a decent enough internet connection, I'd highly recommend it. As the service streams games from the cloud, you don't need any pricey hardware to play. There's also no waiting around for downloads, which is a massive plus.
If you're not yet an Amazon Prime member, you can check out the latest prices near you just below these top picks from the sale.
Amazon Big Spring Sale - quick links
- Amazon Devices: up to 40% off Kindle & Echo
- Appliances: up to 30% off Nespresso and Ninja
- Headphones: Bose, Anker and Beats from $19.99
- Health: 45% off Oral-B, Crest & Philips
- Laptops: from $169.99
- Phones: up to $300 off Google and Samsung
- Smart home: Ring and Blink from $17.99
- Tablets: Fire tablets from $59.99
- Toys: up to 30% off Lego and Marvel
- TVs: cheap TVs from $74.99
- Vacuums: up to $400 off Shark and Roborock
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Black Ops 6 Season 3 release date and time in your timezone
I was already excited for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, then Retro Studios gave Samus a bullet time mechanic