Lots of accessories for my favorite cloud gaming service have received huge discounts in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, and they're perfect for TV or movies too

The Amazon Big Spring Sale has landed and I've already spotted some great offers for those interested in cloud gaming. Amazon has heavily discounted a range of cloud gaming bundles which include everything you need to game on your TV with nothing except your internet connection!

Right now, the star of the show for me is the Fire TV Stick 4K + Luna Controller bundle, which is on sale for just $69.98 (was $119.98) - a $50 saving! Those in the UK aren't going to miss out either, as the same bundle is now only £68.98 (was £119.98) thanks to a similarly strong £51 discount.

• Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale

As the bundle includes a Fire TV Stick 4K, it's also perfect for your other entertainment needs. You can catch up on TV shows via loads of streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video or Netflix, our watch movies in a crisp 4K resolution. A standard Fire TV Stick 4K remote comes packed in, but you also get the Luna Controller - Amazon's own gaming controller designed specifically for Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming.

It's a great little pad in my eyes, though can be quite expensive for what it is on its own at full retail price. Luckily, deals on bundles like this make it fantastic value and let you pick one up cheaply.

Read on for even more bundle options and everything you need to know about Amazon Luna.

Save big on Amazon Luna accessories

The Luna Wireless Controller and Fire TV Stick 4K go hand in hand, as the Fire TV Stick 4K is great for game streaming. It supports Amazon Luna fully and is incredibly easy to set up. On top of use with the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Luna Wireless Controller can also play Amazon Luna games on your PC, laptop, or phone making it a highly versatile option.

More Amazon Luna deals

Amazon Luna is Amazon's own cloud gaming service and in my eyes, it's by far the best on the market right now. It offers loads of games, some of which are included with your Amazon Prime subscription at no additional, and even lets you buy more as one-off purchases. There's also the Luna Plus service, which comes with its own decently sized game library. I enjoyed lots of its titles during my testing and it's only grown since.

If you're new to the world of gaming and have a decent enough internet connection, I'd highly recommend it. As the service streams games from the cloud, you don't need any pricey hardware to play. There's also no waiting around for downloads, which is a massive plus.

If you're not yet an Amazon Prime member, you can check out the latest prices near you just below these top picks from the sale.