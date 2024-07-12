The Beyerdynamic MMX 200 Wireless gaming headset has hit a new lowest-ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Beyerdynamic MMX 200 Wireless gaming headset is on sale for a new lowest-ever price at Amazon right now.

Products from the well-regarded German audio brand Beyerdynamic often don't come at particularly affordable prices, but this early Amazon Prime Day deal is an exception. The Beyerdynamic MMX 200 Wireless is on sale for just $199.99 (was $249) at Amazon, which is a saving of $49.01 and a new lowest-ever price for the headset.

While stock seems to be running out at the online retailer, with just one model left to purchase, the headset is also available for the same price of just $199.99 at Walmart. If you don't have any luck at Amazon, it's definitely worth trying to secure a unit there.

Today's best Beyerdynamic MMX 200 deal

Beyerdynamic MMX 200: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

You can't go with this wireless gaming headset from Beyerdynamic. This is a premium design that offers a range of desirable features and is compatible with almost every platform under the sun. Stock is dwindling at Amazon, however, so also visit Walmart where it is available at this same lowest-ever price. Price check: Walmart - $199.99

UK price: Amazon - £169

This wireless gaming headset is compatible with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Just bear in mind that playing on Xbox requires an analog adapter that is sold separately. It offers a range of premium features, like a low latency mode and hybrid Bluetooth mode. It comes packaged with a detachable microphone and, given the low-key design and reputation of the Beyerdynamic brand, you could easily use the headset for general music listening on top of all your gaming needs.

With a 35-hour battery life, the Beyerdynamic MMX 200 Wireless should last more than long enough to stay powered up even through the lengthiest gaming sessions. Its on-board controls let you adjust the volume and switch between its various modes on the fly.

There is one thing to bear in mind if you happen to play on a team green console, though. This model is only compatible with Xbox systems in a wired capacity, via an analog cable that is not included in the box. If this is a dealbreaker for you, be sure to keep an eye on some other Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals, as we expect lots of discounts on many of the best Xbox Series X headsets.

