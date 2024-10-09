The best Prime Day gaming deals are ending soon - save on PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch hardware

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals are back for the second time this year, offering up a solid amount of discounts about a month and a half ahead of November's Black Friday sales period.
Our favorite PS5 deal has to be the PS5 Slim with EA Sports College Football 25 bundle, netting you the console and game for just $496.99 (was $569.99). Over on the Xbox side, while there are no superb bundles to be had, it's great to see the stalwart Razer Kaira Pro gaming headset come in at $83.03 (was $149.99) for an almost half price saving. Then for Nintendo Switch, we're seeing the first ever major discount for the awesome Nitro Deck+, which is currently on sale for $54.99 (was $69.99).
The Amazon Prime Day October sales may be almost over as we approach the end of the second day, you've still got plenty of time to score one or more of the deals we've outlined below. We believe them to be the best deals we've seen this October, but you may want to take a look at our favorite Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals, Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals and Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals pages for even more great discounts.
Prime Day gaming deals: highlights
- PS5 + College Football 25: was
$569.99now $496.99 at Amazon
- Razer Kaira Pro: was
$149.99now $83.03 at Amazon
- Nitro Deck+ (Clear Black): was
$69.99now $54.99 at Amazon
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1 (PS5): was
$39.99now $18.98 at Amazon
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months): was
$49.99now $44.99 at Amazon
Prime Day gaming deals: PlayStation
PS5 Slim (with disc drive): was $499.99 now $449 at Amazon
While this is a more modest saving than what we've seen in the past, you'll nonetheless have to act quick if you want to take advantage of this discount. PS5 Slim stock famously doesn't stick around long when it's on sale.
UK price: £479.99 at Argos
PS5 Slim with EA Sports College Football 25 (US only): was $569.99 now $496.99 at Amazon
This bundle is a fantastic way to get a PS5 Slim with a copy of EA Sports College Football 25 at a reduced price. This deal comes in slightly less than the price of the Slim by itself, so you're essentially getting a copy of the popular sports title at no extra cost and saving a few bucks on top.
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon
Want a more immersive racing sim experience, particularly for games like Gran Turismo 7 and Assetto Corsa Competizione? This is one of the best plug-and-play racing wheels around, and it even comes with a set of pedals.
UK price: was £259 now £170.05 at Amazon
Sony Inzone H9: was $299.99 now $198 at Amazon
This is by far the best saving we've ever seen for the Sony Inzone H9. This is a premium headset that boasts superb gaming audio, incredible comfort and a crystal clear microphone - not to mention near best-in-class active noise canceling.
UK price: was £199 now £179.99 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P: was $179.99 now $109 at Amazon
Dropping down to a more mid-range friendly price, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P is easily one of the best in that price bracket. You're still getting incredible audio and comfort here for the price, not to mention impressive battery life for longer gaming sessions.
UK price: was £174.99 now £147.99 at Amazon
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD (heatsink included): was $264.99 now $139.99 at Amazon
A frankly absurd saving on one of the best 2TB M.2 SSDs that are compatible with PS5. The Samsung 990 Pro offers incredibly speedy storage and if you plan to pair it with a PS5 Pro, you'll get a grand total of 4TB of space!
UK price: was £191.79 now £144.99 at Amazon
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1: was $39.99 now $18.98 at Amazon
An astronomical saving for a collection featuring one of the finest trilogies in gaming history. Looking forward to the MGS3 remake? You'd do well to catch up on the series if you haven't done so already.
UK price: £56.46 at Amazon
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Exclusive Amazon Edition: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
The second part of the FF7 remake trilogy evolves the formula with an explorable open world, fun character interactions and further-enhanced action combat. Essential for Final Fantasy fans.
UK price: £57.99 at Amazon
Prime Day gaming deals: Xbox
Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle (with extra controller): $629 at Amazon
The price of this bundle has actually dropped by $20 since its introduction. The new price here means that you're essentially getting an extra Xbox Wireless Controller at no extra cost. A cost-effective bundle if you're new to the Xbox scene.
Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59.99 now $43.93 at Amazon
Super close to its record-low price of $40, this is a fantastic rate if you're in need of a spare or replacement Xbox Wireless Controller.
UK price: was £54.99 now £49.93 at Amazon
GameSir Kaleid: was $49.99 now $39.84 at Amazon
One of the best third-party controllers for Xbox and PC, full stop. The Kaleid not only features a lovely RGB profile, it's packing Hall effect thumbsticks and satisfyingly clicky micro switch buttons.
UK price: was £59.99 now £47.99 at Amazon
Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset: was $149.99 now $83.03 at Amazon
The Razer Kaira Pro is almost half price during Prime Day, and shouldn't be missed if you're after a long-lasting mid-range gaming headset for much less.
UK price: was £149.99 now £75.95 at Amazon
WD Black C50 storage expansion card (1TB): was $157.99 now $120.64 at Amazon
The WD Black C50 is a storage expansion card designed specifically for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. It'll provide an additional 1TB of storage space, and you can also rapidly transfer games and content from your console's storage to the card should you wish to.
UK price: was £149.99 now £114.99 at Amazon
Seagate Xbox storage expansion card (1TB): was $159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon
Seagate's excellent expansion card is also a solid option here. Both the 1TB and 2TB models are currently seeing big discounts over at Amazon.
2TB: was $249.99 now $199 at Amazon
UK price (1TB): £127.99 at Amazon
EA Sports College Football 25: was $69.99 now $42.99 at Amazon
Just shy of its record-low Xbox price, College Football 25 continues to be an exceptionally popular sports title, and one you shouldn't miss if you're looking for a change up from the usual Madden fare.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months): was $49.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
Not the best rate we've ever seen for three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but a decent option if you're looking to top up as soon as possible.
UK price: £38.97 at Amazon
Prime Day gaming deals: Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $349 at Best Buy
One of the best value Nintendo Switch OLED bundles actually comes by way of Best Buy. Here, you're getting the console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online.
UK price (includes Joy-Con wheels): £339 at Currys
Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow): $170 at Amazon
The Nintendo Switch Lite is also a great shout if you're looking to do a spot of portable gaming for less. While not as versatile as others in the Switch portfolio, it's perfect for long commutes or trips away from home.
UK price: £188 at Amazon
Nitro Deck+ (Clear Black): was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
The Nitro Deck+ has gone for a symmetrical button and stick layout similar to that of the Steam Deck, and it includes swappable Hall effect sticks for maximum customizability. This is the first on-record discount the Plus model has seen since its July launch.
Clear White: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
UK price: was £79.99 now £64.99 at Amazon
CRKD Nitro Deck (Black): was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
This is a new low price for the original Nitro Deck model, making it easier to recommend than it already was. Portable Switch players will love its sturdy build quality and the inclusion of drift-resistant Hall effect thumbsticks.
UK price: was £49.99 now £44.99 at Argos
PDP Afterglow Wireless Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $49.99 now $37.49 at Amazon
A budget Switch favorite, PDP's Afterglow has an eye-catching design and decent build quality and performance for its price. Definitely a worthy consideration if you're after a cheap Switch controller.
UK price: £41.99 at Amazon
SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSD card: was $25.99 now $18.99 at Amazon
256GB goes much further on Switch than on other consoles thanks to relatively smaller file sizes. That means you're getting a lot of storage for your buck here; well worth checking out if you're sick of being limited to 32GB on Switch or 64GB on the Switch OLED.
UK price: was £24.53 now £18.92 at Amazon
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69.99 now $57.95 at Amazon
The sequel to Breath of the Wild is starting to see more frequent discounts and this is one of its best prices yet. If you loved the 2017 game, there's a high chance you'll enjoy the expanded Hyrule this time around too.
UK price: £44.99 at Amazon
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59.99 now $52.45 at Amazon
Mario's 2D return is arguably one of the plumber's most creative outings yet. You truly won't know what each level will throw at you, making for a constantly surprising and challenging title.
UK price: £51.91 at Amazon
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.