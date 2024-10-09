Skipping on PS5 Pro? Shop the best Prime Day PS5 deals instead and save up to 47%

Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals are back for the second time this year. While not quite as impressive as the prior summer sales event, there are still some excellent discounts to be had across controllers, storage and even consoles.

The headline deal is the PS5 Slim (with a disc drive, no less) for $449 (was $499.99) at Amazon. Far from the best price we've ever seen, but a solid price drop all the same. Then there's the Sony Inzone H9 premium gaming headset, which has dropped to a record-low of $198 (was $299.99). Finally, we have to mention the excellent 2TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD and its drop to $139.99 (was $264.99). We're still looking at triple digit prices, then, but these are some chunky discounts, nonetheless.

Even though Amazon Prime Day is almost over, these incredible discounts are likely to stick around until the end. And for savings on other consoles and their accessories, be sure to have a browse of our Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals and Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals pages.

Prime Day PS5 deals: consoles and bundles

PS5 Slim (with disc drive): was $499.99 now $449 at Amazon

The PS5 Slim is back on offer at Amazon. However, we've seen this one constantly dip in and out of stock throughout Prime Day, so act fast if you're looking to secure a new console for yourself.

Prime Day PS5 deals: controllers

Victrix Pro BFG (white): was $179.99 now $154.99 at Amazon

The amazing Victrix Pro BFG for PS5 has received a solid discount at Amazon. This modular controller lets you swap around individual control stick and d-pad modules to your liking, and even comes with a dedicated 'fight pad' module that's ideal for the likes of Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8. UK price: was £54.99 now £49.93 at Amazon

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

While not a controller in the traditional sense, this is nonetheless a fantastic price for the Logitech G29 racing wheel. This is well worth considering if you've recently bought Gran Turismo 7 and are looking for a more immersive and sim-friendly setup. UK price: was £259 now £170.05 at Amazon

Prime Day PS5 deals: headsets

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P: was $179.99 now $109 at Amazon

A huge $70 discount for this excellent SteelSeries headset. It's a perfect fit for PS5 or PS4 and it's also compatible with PC and Nintendo Switch. Among its most significant features, it boasts Tempest 3D Audio support and a hugely impressive 38 hours of battery life. UK price: was £174.99 now £147.99 at Amazon

Sony Inzone H9: was $299.99 now $198 at Amazon

This is a colossal $101.99 saving on the Sony Inzone H9, and a record-low price for the popular premium headset. Naturally it's a perfect fit for PS5 owners, works right out of the box with both console and PC and boasts incredible audio and comfort. UK price: was £199 now £179.99 at Amazon

Prime Day PS5 deals: storage

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD with heatsink: was $264.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

Simply an absurdly good price for Samsung's 2TB internal M.2 SSD. It's fully compatible with your PS5 console and even comes with a heatsink, so there's no need to search for one at Amazon separately. UK price: was £191.79 now £144.99 at Amazon

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK