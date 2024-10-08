My picks for the best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals see big savings on controllers, storage cards and more

Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals have returned for the second time this year, meaning there's big savings to be had on a wide range of Xbox kit. And while we're not currently seeing discounts of any shape or size on the consoles themselves, there are discounts on controllers, headsets, accessories and the like.

Some of the best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals we're seeing so far include a price drop on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 down to $140.99 (was $179.99). Meanwhile, the Razer Kaira Pro wireless gaming headset is almost half off at $87.09 (was $149.99). For a broader look at savings, be sure to check out the list below where you'll also find discounts on the Xbox Wireless Controller among other popular accessories.

Now that Amazon Prime Day has begun in earnest - and will run over the course of the next two days - we'll be keeping a close eye on all the best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals. That goes doubly so for any eye-catching console and bundle deals that may crop up over the course of the sales event.

Prime Day Xbox Series X deals: consoles and bundles

Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle (with extra controller): $649 at Amazon

Not a discount in and of itself, but a neat way to save cash in the long run on a top bundle that includes Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition with all its extra content as well as a second Xbox Wireless Controller.

Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle: $622.87 at Amazon

Same as above, sans the extra controller. Certainly not the best-value bundle around, but it's the best we're currently seeing at Amazon Prime Day for Xbox console bundles.

Prime Day Xbox Series X deals: controllers

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59.99 now $43.93 at Amazon

This is darn close to the Xbox Wireless Controller's record Amazon low of 40 bucks. If you need a spare pad or simply a replacement for an older model, Prime Day is currently a fantastic time to buy one. A bunch of alternative colors are also discounted, too. UK price: was £54.99 now £49.93 at Amazon

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $179.99 now $140 at Amazon

While not a top-class rate for the Elite Series 2 - it's certainly gone for cheaper than this in the past - this is still a solid price cut for Xbox's official premium gamepad. Expect improved build quality over the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, and extras like a selection of remappable buttons and swappable thumbsticks. UK price: was £149.99 now £140.88 at Amazon

Prime Day Xbox Series X deals: headsets

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset: was $149.99 now $87.86 at Amazon

At almost half price, the Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox isn't to be missed if you're looking for a workhorse mid-range gaming headset for much less. Expect Razer staples like sublime comfort, great-sounding audio via 50mm drivers and a detachable mic, making it an excellent pick for both single player and multiplayer titles. UK price: was £149.99 now £75.95 at Amazon

HyperX CloudX gaming headset: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

After something a bit cheaper? HyperX is well-known for producing durable, long-lasting gaming headsets, and I have some friends who've kept hold of theirs for years and years. The CloudX is no different here; a wired gaming headset packing superb build quality and exceptional comfort factor. Highly recommended. UK price: was £49.99 now £43.99 at Amazon

Prime Day Xbox Series X deals: storage

WD Black C50 storage expansion card (1TB): was $157.99 now $123.49 at Amazon

The WD Black C50 is a storage expansion card designed specifically for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. It'll provide an additional 1TB of storage space, and you can also rapidly transfer games and content from your console's storage to the card should you wish to. UK price: was £149.99 now £114.99 at Amazon

Seagate Xbox storage expansion card (1TB): was $159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

You can't go wrong with either this Seagate card or WD Black's, in all honesty. Both have comparable specs and come in at similar price points. If one becomes sold out over the next couple of days, consider checking out the other. The one ace up Seagate's sleeve is that it also offers a 2TB variant which we've linked below. 2TB: was $249.99 now $199 at Amazon UK price (1TB): £127.99 at Amazon

