Sony has outdone itself this Amazon Prime Day with massive discounts on the Inzone gaming headset range

Sony's Inzone range of PlayStation 5 and PC-compatible gaming headsets are cheaper than they've ever been this Prime Day. In fact, we're very confident in saying these will be some of the best discounts we'll for the entirety of the sales event. Read on and you'll see what we mean.

This Amazon Prime Day, the premium Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset is down to only $198 (was $299.99) at Amazon. This $102 saving absolutely smashes the previous record-low, and we're comfortable in highly recommending this high-end headset at this price point.

Meanwhile, you'll find that the mid-range Sony Inzone H5 has received a relatively modest discount. It's currently down to $128 (was $149.99) at Amazon. Lastly, the more budget-friendly Sony Inzone H3 wired headset is a staggering 52% off at just $48 (was $99.99). The H3 model is one of the best budget gaming headsets around, and an absolute steal now with this discount.

These are easily the best gaming headset discounts we've seen so far during Amazon Prime Day. Given the very high quality of all of these headsets - whether you're going for the budget, mid-range or premium model - they're going to be extremely difficult to beat on value.

Today's best Sony Inzone gaming headset deals

Sony Inzone H9: was $299.99 now $198 at Amazon

The premium Inzone headset is currently more affordable than it's ever been at the online retailer this Prime Day. Offering expertly-tailored spatial audio, active noise canceling and up to 32 hours of battery life, it's the be-all-end-all of high-end PS5 gaming headsets. Better still, it's also compatible with PC. UK price: was £194 now £175 at Amazon

Sony Inzone H5: was $149.99 now $128 at Amazon

If you don't quite have the budget for the H9s, then the Sony Inzone H5 is still a very solid mid-range choice. With up to 28 hours of battery life, superb comfort and an excellent mic, it's a real workhorse whether you game on PS5, PC or both. UK price: was £129 now £99.99 at Amazon

Sony Inzone H3: was $99.99 now $48 at Amazon

The cheapest of the bunch is understandably pared back in terms of features, and it's exclusively a wired headset. But it still offers excellent audio quality and a high level of comfort. And at just 48 bucks, this is undeniably the best value budget headset for PS5 and PC at Amazon right now. UK price: was £89 now £54.99 at Amazon

No matter whether you go big or go budget, the Sony Inzone range easily stands out among the best PS5 headsets on the market today. Of course, Sony's branding grants that first-party peace of mind, but they really win out when it comes to features. That's particularly so on the higher-end models which feature 360-degree spatial audio support, very high battery life and active noise canceling for distraction-free gaming.

We think these are easily the best gaming headset deals we've seen so far during the sales event. But for a wider look at savings, be sure to check our guides to the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals and Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals for a swathe of top discounts this week.

