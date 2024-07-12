Some excellent GameSir controller deals are live at Amazon right now, and it's not even Prime Day yet

At TechRadar Gaming, we usually can't recommend GameSir's range of controllers enough. Often bridging the gap between high quality and solid affordability, whenever there's a deal on for these gamepads it's pretty much always worth checking out.

Which brings us onto some excellent news today. The recently-launched GameSir Kaleid controller for Xbox consoles has just received its first Amazon UK discount on record. It's currently available for just £49.99 (was £59.99), making for a comfy tenner off while stocks last.

There are a couple more GameSir controller discounts in the region, too. The wireless GameSir Nova Lite - perfect for Nintendo Switch and PC - is also enjoying its first ever Amazon discount, down to £25.49 (was £29.99). Then there's the slightly older (but still very worthwhile) GameSir G7 wired Xbox controller, currently reduced to a new record-low price of £39.99 (was £49.99).

These three are some seriously compelling controller deals ahead of next week's Amazon Prime Day. So if you're looking to beat the rush of those Amazon Prime Day gaming deals, definitely consider checking them out.

Today's best GameSir controller deals

GameSir Kaleid: was £59.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

One of our new favorite Xbox controllers owing to its excellent build quality, drift-resistant thumbsticks and affordable price tag, the GameSir Kaleid comes highly recommended, especially if you're a fan of slick RGB lighting and high levels of customization.

GameSir Nova Lite: was £29.99 now £25.49 at Amazon

This is a lightweight, portably-friendly wireless controller that's perfect for Nintendo Switch, PC and Android. With Hall effect sticks and excellent build quality, it's one of the cheapest wireless controllers that we can nonetheless recommend wholeheartedly.

GameSir G7: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

While a touch older than the previous two, the GameSir G7 is still well worth considering. It boasts the same tactile micro switch buttons as the Kaleid, excellent rumble support and an extra faceplate for those that may prefer the white colorway.

You'll often find GameSir products in our fully-tested buying guides, including the best Xbox controllers and best PC controllers. Their relatively low price would suggest gamepads of middling quality, but the brand routinely proves this to be incorrect with Pro-level features like drift-resisting Hall effect sticks, tactile micro switch face buttons and superb design that often features lovely touches like RGB lighting and translucent casing.

You can get a better idea of what they typically offer in our four-and-a-half star GameSir Kaleid review, too. I can personally recommend this controller in confidence, as it (alongside the PC-centric GameSir T4 Kaleid) has been my go-to gamepad for Final Fantasy 14 Online and some of the best fighting games including Tekken 8 and Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising.

