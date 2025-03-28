It's Prime Day all over again as we're seeing great discounts on Xbox Wireless Controllers in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Another month, another big Amazon sale

Xbox Wireless Controller DEAL
Several Xbox Wireless Controllers including some special editions, are seeing solid discounts at Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

The biggest discount of the bunch goes to the Electric Volt colorway at $45 (was $64.99) at Amazon. Meanwhile, the standard Carbon Black Xbox Wireless Controller isn't far off at $45.30 (was $59.99).That's roughly just six bucks shy of its record-low price, too. The Robot White and Shock Blue color variants also share this same 24% price drop.

Another star deal is for the Xbox Wireless Controller Pulse Cipher special edition. This red, translucent model is enjoying its lowest ever price on Amazon's record, coming down to $64 (was $74.99).

You're certainly not missing out if you're in the UK, either. The Carbon Black model is down to a staggering £35.99 (was £54.99). There's great Xbox Wireless Controller deals to be had on either side of the pond, then, and you can see our breakdown of all the best discounts just below.

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals

Xbox Wireless Controller (Electric Volt)
Xbox Wireless Controller (Electric Volt): was $64.99 now $45 at Amazon

This slick light yellow colorway is now close to 20 bucks off retail price at Amazon. That's around $6 off its record-low and well worth looking into as a result.

UK price: Amazon - £40.49

Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black)
Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black): was $59.99 now $45.30 at Amazon

It might not be the absolute lowest price we've seen for the Carbon Black Xbox Wireless Controller, it's definitely not far off. If you're in quick need of a replacement or a spare pad, you really can't go wrong here.

UK price: Amazon - £35.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White)
Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White): was $59.99 now $45.30 at Amazon

Prefer something a bit brighter? The Robot White variant shares the same discount as its Carbon Black counterpart. Just mind the Cheeto dust on this one.

UK price: Amazon - £35.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue)
Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): was $64.99 now $45.30 at Amazon

This cool blue variant is sharing the same discount as the Carbon Black and Robot White colorways. This is also technically a bigger discount, owing to the typically higher retail price of this model.

UK price: Amazon - £40.49

Xbox Wireless Controller (Deep Pink)
Xbox Wireless Controller (Deep Pink): was $64.99 now $53.99 at Amazon

One of my personal favorites, the Deep Pink colorway doesn't receive discounts as often and they're typically not as steep. And while this price drop indeed isn't quite as impressive as some others, it's still very much worth a look.

UK price: Amazon - £40.49

Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Cipher)
Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Cipher): was $74.99 now $64 at Amazon

This Pulse Cipher price drop matches its lowest ever discount at Amazon. It's absolutely worth jumping on now as I don't expect a lower price point until much later this year around Black Friday time.

UK price: Amazon - £61.99

The Xbox Wireless Controller might not be the flashiest or most feature-rich controller around, but it's certainly one of the most reliable and affordable. That's why it's a mainstay in our best Xbox controllers and best PC controllers guides.

With a comfy design and excellent battery life (especially if you also pick up an Xbox Play & Charge Kit), it certainly won't steer you wrong, and I've found it to be even more reliable than the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which I've experienced some issues with in the past such as unresponsive inputs and jamming buttons over time.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for more Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region.

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

