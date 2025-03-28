It's Prime Day all over again as we're seeing great discounts on Xbox Wireless Controllers in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Several Xbox Wireless Controllers including some special editions, are seeing solid discounts at Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

The biggest discount of the bunch goes to the Electric Volt colorway at $45 (was $64.99) at Amazon. Meanwhile, the standard Carbon Black Xbox Wireless Controller isn't far off at $45.30 (was $59.99).That's roughly just six bucks shy of its record-low price, too. The Robot White and Shock Blue color variants also share this same 24% price drop.

Another star deal is for the Xbox Wireless Controller Pulse Cipher special edition. This red, translucent model is enjoying its lowest ever price on Amazon's record, coming down to $64 (was $74.99).

You're certainly not missing out if you're in the UK, either. The Carbon Black model is down to a staggering £35.99 (was £54.99). There's great Xbox Wireless Controller deals to be had on either side of the pond, then, and you can see our breakdown of all the best discounts just below.

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals

The Xbox Wireless Controller might not be the flashiest or most feature-rich controller around, but it's certainly one of the most reliable and affordable. That's why it's a mainstay in our best Xbox controllers and best PC controllers guides.

With a comfy design and excellent battery life (especially if you also pick up an Xbox Play & Charge Kit), it certainly won't steer you wrong, and I've found it to be even more reliable than the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which I've experienced some issues with in the past such as unresponsive inputs and jamming buttons over time.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for more Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region.