The Nacon MG-X Pro is my go-to mobile gaming controller and while it's a hard sell at full price, you can snag it for an absolute bargain at Amazon right now

I'm always on the lookout for deals that I can personally recommend and today I have just that over at Amazon.

My go-to, favorite mobile gaming controller, the Nacon MG-X Pro is a bit too expensive usually, in my opinion, but you can get it for an absolute steal right now.

Tick the coupon box under the pad's price and you can get the Android version of MG-X Pro for just $36.50 at Amazon (was $72.99). This is a record-low price and makes for a genuinely excellent mobile gaming deal.

• Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale

The Nacon MG-X Pro usually maintains a list price of north of $100. As a result, Amazon's starting price of $72.99 is better value in our eyes - and a further 50% off that makes the MG-X Pro an easy recommend. Make no bones about it, this is a bargain price for a reliable and robust mobile gaming controller from a trusted brand.

Today's best Nacon mobile controller deal

We didn't rate too highly the Nacon MG-X Pro in our review, but at the core of some of my colleague Dash's criticisms was that it was priced far too highly for what it offered. This deal totally negates that and swings the pendulum all the way back into 'solid value-for-money' territory.

Due to having slightly different hands, mobile controllers have always been a bit tricky for me to get into. What's more, as someone who can almost exclusively only use symmetrical gamepads, the menu is largely not an appetizing one.

However the Nacon MG-X Pro bucks that trend, and, despite being asymmetrical in its stick layout, is the only mobile gaming controller I can use. The layout and main arms are comfortable, the spaces between buttons, d-pad, and sticks are good, and the shoulder buttons and triggers are pretty good too.

So it wins some accessibility points from me, for sure, as it's allowed me to play the likes of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl on a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra on the sofa while my wife watches TV.

If you're looking for the latest lowest price on the Nacon MG-X Pro wherever you are in the world, then check out our price-finding tech below.