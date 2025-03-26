The Nacon MG-X Pro is my go-to mobile gaming controller and while it's a hard sell at full price, you can snag it for an absolute bargain at Amazon right now

By published

Finally, a fair price

The Nacon MG-X Pro android mobile gaming controller on a turquoise background with white lowest price text
(Image credit: Nacon/Future)

I'm always on the lookout for deals that I can personally recommend and today I have just that over at Amazon.

My go-to, favorite mobile gaming controller, the Nacon MG-X Pro is a bit too expensive usually, in my opinion, but you can get it for an absolute steal right now.

Tick the coupon box under the pad's price and you can get the Android version of MG-X Pro for just $36.50 at Amazon (was $72.99). This is a record-low price and makes for a genuinely excellent mobile gaming deal.

The Nacon MG-X Pro usually maintains a list price of north of $100. As a result, Amazon's starting price of $72.99 is better value in our eyes - and a further 50% off that makes the MG-X Pro an easy recommend. Make no bones about it, this is a bargain price for a reliable and robust mobile gaming controller from a trusted brand.

Today's best Nacon mobile controller deal

Nacon MG-X Pro
Nacon MG-X Pro: was $72.99 now $36.50 at Amazon

Going for a frankly silly $36.50 - once you ensure you've ticked the coupon box - this is a bargain price for a solid Bluetooth mobile gaming controller for Android phones. It's my favorite mobile pad, so I wholeheartedly recommend it at this lowest-ever price.

UK price: £89.87 at Amazon

View Deal

We didn't rate too highly the Nacon MG-X Pro in our review, but at the core of some of my colleague Dash's criticisms was that it was priced far too highly for what it offered. This deal totally negates that and swings the pendulum all the way back into 'solid value-for-money' territory.

Due to having slightly different hands, mobile controllers have always been a bit tricky for me to get into. What's more, as someone who can almost exclusively only use symmetrical gamepads, the menu is largely not an appetizing one.

However the Nacon MG-X Pro bucks that trend, and, despite being asymmetrical in its stick layout, is the only mobile gaming controller I can use. The layout and main arms are comfortable, the spaces between buttons, d-pad, and sticks are good, and the shoulder buttons and triggers are pretty good too.

So it wins some accessibility points from me, for sure, as it's allowed me to play the likes of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl on a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra on the sofa while my wife watches TV.

If you're looking for the latest lowest price on the Nacon MG-X Pro wherever you are in the world, then check out our price-finding tech below.

Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, combining the two areas in an upcoming book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now.

