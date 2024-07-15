One of the coolest Xbox controllers is on sale at a new lowest-ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day, and it looks a little bit like Shrek

If you're a fan of all things Team Green (that's what the cool kids call Xbox by the way), then this is a peripheral deal that you seriously won't want to miss. One of my favorite Xbox Wireless Controller variants has plummeted to a new lowest-ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which should be your green light to make the purchase if you're looking to buy a new gamepad.

The Xbox Wireless Controller in its striking Velocity Green colorway is currently on sale for just $44 (was $58.99) at Amazon. That's a $14.99 saving and represents the absolute lowest price that we have ever seen for this particular model at the retailer. It's currently the exact same cost as the far more boring Carbon Black and Robot White variants and, in my eyes, is easily the best of the bunch thanks to its crisp apple-green hue.

Fully compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and even mobile, the Xbox Wireless Controller is a great choice if you're searching for a spare or replacement for your existing system or just want a general workhorse controller to use everywhere.

Big savings on one mean green controller

Xbox Wireless Controller (Velocity Green): was $58.99 now $44 at Amazon

If you're after a new Xbox controller and want one that will stand out from the crowd, look no further than the Velocity Green Xbox Wireless Controller. Combining a bright green front with black accents and a clean white back panel, it's a really striking design. This $14.99 saving takes this version of the controller down to a new lowest-ever price too - an excellent deal.

We consider the Xbox Wireless Controller to be one of the best Xbox controllers on the market right now, plus one of the best PC controllers. Thanks to its wide compatibility, it's even one of the best Steam Deck accessories. If you're after a versatile, high-quality controller, there are few options that are better than this. In our original Xbox Wireless Controller review, we awarded the peripheral four out of five stars and praised its premium feel and improved design compared to the previous model.

This is one of the best deals that I've seen in the build up Amazon Prime Day and I'm expecting even more strong discounts to arrive when the sales event begins in full. To make sure that you don't miss out and find yourself green with envy, make sure that you keep an eye on our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals. You can also browse a wide range of other offers below.

