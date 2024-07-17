It's really happening: the Razer gaming razor has received a mega discount for Amazon Prime Day

Yes, you read that right. This limited edition Gillette razor comes in neon green and is an official collaboration with gaming brand Razer. It's literally a Razer Razor, and it's currently on sale at a lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime Day.

You can secure the Gillette Labs Exfoliating Men's Razor, Razer Limited Edition for just £14.99 (was £29.99) at Amazon. That's a massive £15 discount and matches the razor's lowest-ever price. It's a great value package, especially considering the fact that it includes a Razer branded travel case, two blade refills, and a nifty stand.

As a true gamer it's the model of razor that I use every day and I've had a great experience with it so far. The stand is a surprisingly practical inclusion, as it helps the blades dry out in between uses. As for the quality of the shave, it's excellent. The Gillette Labs razor is the most premium cartridge razor from Gillette and, while refills are definitely on the pricier side, I think it's worth every penny for that smooth shave.

I bought my razer for full price outside of Amazon Prime Day and would even recommend it then, so this discount is an absolute steal.

Today's best Razer Razor deal

Gillette Labs Exfoliating Men's Razor, Razer Limited Edition: was £29.99 now £14.99 at Amazon

Who knew that you could get limited edition razors? This collaboration with gaming brand Razer nets you a stylish edition of the superb Gillette Labs razor in addition to a stand, two blade refills, and a travel case. This Amazon Prime Day deal takes the bundle down to its lowest-ever price and is a brilliant deal.

When it comes to the razor's specs, you're getting a built-in exfoliating bar and an adaptive 2D FlexDisc design. The exfoliating bar is honestly just a bit of green plastic and I really don't even know what it does, though I can say that this razor has always given me an impressively smooth shave. The FlexDisc is definitely a bigger deal, as it allows the head of the razor to move and maintain good contact with your skin.

