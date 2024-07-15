It's not Prime Day yet, but that hasn't stopped SanDisk from massively discounting these Nintendo Switch SD cards

We consider Nintendo Switch SD cards to be an essential purchase for the handheld hybrid console, especially given the paltry amount of storage space they ship with. Thankfully, storage brand SanDisk usually delivers the goods with some excellent discounts over Prime Day, and the following deals are no exception.
Right now, shoppers in the US can beat the sales rush today with this $17.99 (was $34.99) deal on the SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card, specifically designed for Nintendo Switch consoles. At almost half price, it's a steal. What's more, a special double pack featuring two 128GB cards is currently available for just $38.45. No discount is listed here, but the combined retail price of the two cards would usually be just shy of 80 bucks.
Want to go even bigger? SanDisk has taken its 1TB Nintendo Switch SD card down to $109.99 (was $149.99). This isn't a record-low by any means. But if you want more Nintendo Switch storage than you'll ever need, it's a solid option during Amazon Prime Day week.
Today's best Nintendo Switch SD card deals
SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch: was $34.99 now $17.99 at Amazon
Slotting this Nintendo Switch SD card into your console is an immediate huge upgrade, especially given the Switch and Switch Lite only come with 32GB (or 64GB for the OLED model) of storage out of the box.
Double Pack: Amazon - $34.85
SanDisk 1TB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon
Given the relatively smaller file size of most Nintendo Switch games, 1TB may seem like overkill. But if you want the utmost peace of mind in not ever needing to delete games from your console, then this 1TB option is a worthwhile choice. Even if it's not the absolute cheapest we've ever seen here.
SD cards are always among the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. It's not the most stylish or glamorous addition to your Nintendo Switch collection, to be sure. But Nintendo Switch SD cards more than make up for this in pure utility. That's especially so, given the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite only ship with 32GB of storage, and 64GB for the Nintendo Switch OLED. Without one of these SD cards, sooner or later that relatively small amount of space is going to fill up fast.
This is a great start to the week for Nintendo Switch accessory deal hunters in the US. But if you're after a wider look at discounts, be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day gaming deals page, where we highlight all the best discounts that are live right now.
