I just got a PS5 Slim but I should have waited for this Amazon Prime Day PS5 UK deal

If you've been biding your time waiting for a Prime Day PS5 deal that saves you money on the PS5 Slim console, then Amazon has come up trumps for you today.

Right now, you can get the PS5 Slim console (with disc drive) at a hugely discounted rate of just £419.98 at Amazon (was £479.99). That's a healthy 60 quid discount and takes it beyond what even PlayStation DSirect is taking off the PS5 console right now.

US shoppers saw the PS5 discounted earlier in Amazon Prime Day sales but it's great news to finally see the same treatment be applied in the UK and offer players on that side of the Atlantic a chance to save money on the console too. This isn't a lowest-ever UK price - that looks to be the £409 mark that we haven't seen since March - but it's still excellent value and saves you (basically) the price of a PS5 game.

Not in the UK?

Today's best UK PS5 deal

PS5 Slim (including disc drive): was £479.99 now £419.98 at Amazon

This is a superb price for the PS5, and while not quite the lowest-ever price, offers exceptional value. If you've been waiting for an opportune moment to jump into PS5 or have been waiting to get one as a gift or a second machine for your home setup, then this is a fine chance to do so and save a chunk of change in the process.

Even in the face of the ongoing PS5 Pro pre-orders, the PS5 Slim is a fine console to purchase in 2024 - especially when you can save money in the process like this.

There's now a whole host of brilliant PS5 games to play, and you can play all the best PS4 games on the PlayStation 5 too so know that you're safe if you fancy upgrading from a PlayStation 4.

