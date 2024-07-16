Hurry! One of our favorite Nintendo Switch accessories is cheaper than ever this Prime Day – but only for a limited time

In absolutely breaking deals news, a Nintendo Switch accessory that we consider to be essential for larger displays has just received its biggest discount yet this Prime Day. But you'll need to be quick, as this discount is only live today for 12 hours, from 2:10am PDT until 2:10pm PDT.

So what's the deal? It's the Marseille mClassic upscaler for Nintendo Switch and retro consoles. For a very limited time, the accessory has dropped to just $79.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon. Not only is that a strong $20 saving but it's also a brand-new lowest-ever price for this superb Nintendo Switch accessory.

While we certainly wish this discount would last throughout the entirety of Amazon Prime Day, it's nonetheless a fantastic chance to save cash on one of the absolute best Nintendo Switch accessories. Especially if you play on a larger display and you're a little tired of the console's frequent lack of anti-aliasing.

Today's best mClassic Switch upscaler deal

Marseille mClassic: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

This superb accessory achieves a few things. It can upscale your console's outputted image to up to 1440p, but more impressive is that it applies a layer of anti-aliasing to the picture, helping to smooth out those jagged edges that plague so many of even the best Nintendo Switch games. Well worth checking out at this discounted price point. UK price: was £99.99 now £89.99 at Amazon

It's early on in the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals, but this discount on the mClassic will certainly be one of the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals we see all week. The truth is that the upscaling accessory rarely sees discounts beyond major sales periods. As a result, we try to recommend it whenever it goes on sale.

That's because the overall benefit to your Nintendo Switch play sessions can't be understated here. Bumping resolution up to 1440p, and providing anti-aliasing on top of that, the mClassic works wonders to clean up image quality on Nintendo Switch. It also supports legacy consoles including the Nintendo GameCube, Sega Dreamcast, and even the SNES via a dedicated 4:3 mode.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK