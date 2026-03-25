Celebrate Apple's 50th anniversary by boosting your Mac mini's capacity with Acer's secret weapon — M4 Dock SSD Enclosure & Stand is $64 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

I love finding accessories that actually solve a problem, and this Acer Gadget Mac mini M4 Dock is a great example of this. This Acer Enclosure & Stand is now $65 (was $80) at Amazon.

It's perfect for creators handling large video libraries, photo collections, or frequent backups that quickly fill internal storage. This dock sits neatly under a Mac mini M4 or M4 Pro and doubles as an SSD enclosure, supporting up to 8TB of M.2 NVMe or SATA storage.

It comes with 10Gbps USB-C and USB-A ports, so can move large files quickly, and built-in SD and TF card readers make it easy to offload photos and footage, saving time when working through large batches of media.

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Today's top dock deal

Save $16 Acer Mac mini M4 Dock: was $79.99 now $63.99 at Amazon This handy device adds practical expansion to a Mac mini M4 setup with space for up to 8TB of M.2 NVMe or SATA storage. Multiple USB ports, HDMI support up to 4K@144Hz, and built-in SD and TF card readers make it easier to connect accessories, displays, and external media devices.

Dual-screen setups are easy thanks to HDMI 2.1 support capable of reaching 4K at 144Hz (depending on the monitor and cable used, obviously). That extra display flexibility comes in handy when managing timelines, editing projects, or simply spreading out windows across multiple screens.

Thoughtful design details make daily use more convenient, including a rear-mounted 3.5mm audio output that keeps speaker cables neatly out of sight.

A dedicated side USB port helps reduce wireless interference, keeping keyboards and mice responsive even in busy setups.

For cooling, an elevated structure improves airflow while doubling as a passive heat sink for installed SSDs. The aluminum construction adds durability and helps manage heat during long file transfers or intensive workloads.

Everything needed for installation comes in the box, including tools, mounting hardware, and a power adapter, although you’ll still need to supply your own M.2 SSD.

At $64, this feels like a practical Mac mini upgrade for anyone looking to expand storage and connectivity for their Mac mini M4 or M4 Pro mini PC without spending too much.

More Acer gadgets to consider

Save 25% ($37.50) Acer Premium 13-In-1 Docking Station: was $149.99 now $112.49 at Amazon This 13-in-1 Docking Station expands a laptop setup with triple-monitor support using dual 4K HDMI and DisplayPort connections. With 110W power delivery, multiple 5Gbps USB ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and a security lock slot, it keeps desks organized while powering all your devices. Tick the box on the page to save 25%.

Save 23% ($3) Acer SD Card Reader: was $12.99 now $9.99 at Amazon This USB-C SD card reader adds quick file access through dual SD and microSD slots using a compact, travel-friendly design. USB 3.0 speeds help transfer photos and videos quickly, while broad compatibility with laptops, tablets, and phones makes it a handy everyday accessory for creators.

Acer SD Card Reader: was $14.99 now $11.99 at Amazon This USB-C SD card reader offers dual card slots in a slim aluminum body that feels sturdy and easy to carry. It supports SDHC and SDXC formats, making it useful for moving photos, videos, and files between devices.

More of today's best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals