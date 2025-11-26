A downright incredible deal has appeared at Amazon, letting you bag the latest Call of Duty game for just £39.99 (was £54.99) on PlayStation 5.

The discount is only available on the PS5 variant and represents an all-new, lowest-ever price. It's so cheap that I think there might have been some kind of pricing mistake, so be sure to take advantage of this Black Friday deal before it's gone!

Today's best Black Ops 7 Black Friday deal

As you can see from the above price comparison, this deal is by far the lowest price for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 right now.

Although the co-op campaign is pretty weak, I've been loving my time with the game's multiplayer and Zombies modes. The multiplayer in particular is superb, with some of the best maps in years, a wide selection of excellent weapons, and a fantastic roster of operators to choose from.

This is a truly unprecedented discount considering the fact that the game released just over a week ago on November 14. Recent Call of Duty games generally hold their prices well for at least a year, so this is likely to be the very cheapest that the game gets for a long time.

If you buy now, you're also getting in just ahead of the launch of the game's first live-service update, Season One. It's a massive content drop, with loads of fresh maps, weapons, and game modes to dive into.

