Black Ops 7 is so cheap for right now, I think it's a mistake – act fast to grab this ridiculous discount
A mind-bending deal
A downright incredible deal has appeared at Amazon, letting you bag the latest Call of Duty game for just £39.99 (was £54.99) on PlayStation 5.
The discount is only available on the PS5 variant and represents an all-new, lowest-ever price. It's so cheap that I think there might have been some kind of pricing mistake, so be sure to take advantage of this Black Friday deal before it's gone!
Today's best Black Ops 7 Black Friday deal
This is a brand new lowest-ever price for Black Ops 7 on PS5 and even includes a bonus calling card exclusive to Amazon in the UK. The lightning deal is selling fast, with almost 10% stock gone in just a few hours according to the retailer, so take advantage of it before it's gone.
Price check: Argos - £54.99 | John Lewis - £54.99 | Currys - £59.99 | EE - £61.99
As you can see from the above price comparison, this deal is by far the lowest price for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 right now.
Although the co-op campaign is pretty weak, I've been loving my time with the game's multiplayer and Zombies modes. The multiplayer in particular is superb, with some of the best maps in years, a wide selection of excellent weapons, and a fantastic roster of operators to choose from.
This is a truly unprecedented discount considering the fact that the game released just over a week ago on November 14. Recent Call of Duty games generally hold their prices well for at least a year, so this is likely to be the very cheapest that the game gets for a long time.
If you buy now, you're also getting in just ahead of the launch of the game's first live-service update, Season One. It's a massive content drop, with loads of fresh maps, weapons, and game modes to dive into.
