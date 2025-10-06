Amazon's best-selling home printer just got a massive price cut for Prime Big Deal Days and it's now £39 with 5 months' free ink

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale have started early and I'm seeing some hot deals on all-in-one printers right now like the HP DeskJet 2820e All in One Printer now £39 (was £60) at Amazon.

Multifunction printers are a smart investment for small businesses and home offices, combining printing, scanning, and copying in one compact device. They save space, reduce costs, and simplify daily tasks - whether you’re printing invoices, scanning documents, or producing marketing materials, they've got you covered.

They great thing about them is they are very reasonably priced and with Amazon's October Prime Day Deal Days in full swing you can save even more money, plus with additional voucher codes you can shave yet more off the cost, get free ink and a trial of Audible too. What's not to love?

Save 35% (£20.99) HP DeskJet 2820e All in One Printer: was £59.99 now £39 at Amazon The HP DeskJet 2820e All-in-One Printer is perfect for home use, offering easy wireless printing, scanning, and copying in color. It prints up to 7.5 pages per minute in black and 5.5 in color, with dependable Wi-Fi that reconnects automatically. Setup through the HP Smart app is quick and simple. During Amazon’s October Prime Day Deal, it’s just £39, plus you get 5 months of Instant Ink with HP+ and 60 days of Audible free.

Save 33% (£26) HP Envy 6120e All-in-One Printer: was £79.99 now £53.99 at Amazon The HP Envy 6120e All-in-One Printer is a 2024 model designed for home/small office use, offering wireless colour printing, scanning, and copying with automatic two-sided printing. It’s normally £79.99, but during the Prime Big Deal Days, the price drops to £58.99. Click the voucher button on the page to save an extra £5 (bringing it down to £53.99), plus you'll get get 5 months of Instant Ink with HP+ and 60 days of Audible free.

Save 18% (£10) Epson Expression Home XP-2200: was £54.99 now £44.99 at Amazon The Epson Expression Home XP-2200 is a compact 3-in-1 printer that makes printing, scanning, and copying easy for home and small office users. It offers color printing up to 4 pages per minute and black up to 8, with built-in Wi-Fi for simple wireless setup. Individual ink cartridges help reduce waste and costs. During Amazon’s October sale, it’s down from £54.99 to £44.99 - an 18% saving - plus, it includes a 3-month ReadyPrint Flex trial.

I've carefully browsed all the multifunction printer deals available for Amazon's October Prime Day Deal Days and these are my top three choices for buyers in the UK.

The HP DeskJet 2820e is ideal for everyday home and small office use, offering easy wireless printing, scanning, and copying in colour. It features quick setup through the HP Smart app and reliable Wi-Fi that reconnects automatically. It’s now just £35.99 if you click on the voucher, and you can enjoy five months of Instant Ink.

For users who need faster printing and duplex capability, the HP Envy 6120e (2024 model) delivers up to 10 pages per minute in black and 7 in colour. It includes automatic two-sided printing, a touchscreen, and dual-band Wi-Fi for smooth performance. It’s reduced from £79.99 to £53.99 if you make use of the extra £5 saving via the voucher.

Finally, compact and efficient, the Epson Expression Home XP-2200 offers Wi-Fi connectivity, easy mobile printing, and individual inks to minimize waste. It’s down from £54.99 to £44.99, plus you can enjoy a three-month ReadyPrint Flex trial.

