Swann Tracker Security Camera review

In many ways, the Swann Tracker is the perfect indoor security camera. Its magnetic base and flexible stem means it can be positioned at pretty much any angle, and the Full HD footage is clear. In addition, the camera stores videos locally on the provided microSD card, rather than to the cloud, so there’s no need for a subscription to get the most out of this camera.

For those who want to monitor their property, check on their pet, or keep an eye on their baby when they’re asleep, investing in a home security camera makes a great deal of sense. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann offers a number of models in its range, including this new tracker security camera.

What’s particularly good about this model is that not only does it provide a 180-degree field of view, recording Full HD color video that can be viewed via Swann’s Android/iOS app, but it also tracks the source of the motion, displaying a close-up in a separate video display underneath as soon as it detects movement (alternatively, you can choose a single view if you prefer).

A siren can be set up to go off if motion is detected – handy, if you are away and want to deter a burglar – and a microphone and speaker are both built into the device. By pressing the ‘push to talk’ button on the app you can attempt to scare away an intruder, or simply communicate with a family member from wherever you are in the world.

Usefully, rather than having to subscribe to a service to view your camera’s footage in the cloud, as is the case with some other models, the Swann Tracker Security Camera stores everything locally on a 32GB microSD card provided.

For more storage, you can even replace this card with another up to 128GB. Remove the card to view the video footage on another device (such as a TV), or you can also watch clips via the app or switch to ‘live view’, which enables you to view the camera’s feed in real time.

When it comes to home security, this Swann device has just about every conceivable option covered. What’s more, it’s also competitively priced.

Swann Tracker Security Camera Price and availability

List price: $79.99 / £89.99 / AU$149.95

The Swann Tracker Security Camera is priced at $79.99 / £89.99 / AU$149.95, and is available worldwide from Swann’s website. It’s also available through Amazon in the US and Australia, too.

This is $10 / £10 / AU$30 more expensive than the Swann Alert Indoor Security Camera. However, the latter model can’t track the source of the motion, providing a close-up of the activity – so this more expensive price for the Swann Tracker is understandable.

Design

Compact size

Magnetic base

Comes with microSD card

The Swann Tracker Security Camera is relatively small, standing around 4.33-inch / 11cm tall and with a circular base of around 2.75-inch / 7cm in diameter. The main stem of the freestanding camera is flexible and can be angled in different directions easily, while the underside is magnetic so it will remain stable on metal surfaces if it’s knocked accidentally. Alternatively, a metal mounting plate, screws and wall plugs are provided for fixing the camera to the wall.

Mains power is provided by a micro USB port at the back of the camera, beneath the device’s speaker (the UK variant comes with UK and European plug adapters in the box). Also on the rear of the unit is a reset button, while the side is home to the microSD slot housing the 32GB card supplied with the camera, for storing video footage. The front of the camera features infrared LEDs for night vision, a built-in microphone for capturing sound, and a night detection sensor. Finally, there’s an LED indicator at the top of the camera that turns red in recording mode and blue during the initial set-up.

The Swann Tracker Camera will only work on 2.4GHz, which could mean the security camera could experience some connection issues if you have slower broadband.

Performance

Clear Full HD video

Effective motion close-ups

Good night vision images

Despite its diminutive size, the Swann Tracker camera certainly packs a punch when it comes to performance. On board is a wide-angle 180-degree lens that captures clear, Full HD color footage during the day, and black-and-white video at night. Footage can be reviewed in the app, which offers two windows: one with the full picture, and a second with a close-up of the motion, which the camera automatically tracks and zooms in on.

In addition, Night Vision mode captures clear footage even in the dark at distances of up to 10m, while integration with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant means you can view the camera’s feed from a compatible smart display such as the Amazon Echo Show 10 or the Google Nest Hub .

The camera also lets you tweak its motion sensitivity. For example, if you have the camera pointing out of your living room window, you probably won’t want it to capture the motion of passing cars. In this case you can set the device to record only motion that’s close to you or in the middle distance, rather than far away.

App

App set-up via QR code

Comprehensive menu options

Live view and playback modes

As with the best home security cameras, control is provided via a smartphone app rather than a web interface. Simply download the Swann Security app for you iOS or Android device and scan the QR code on the bottom of the device. This brings up the model in the app, and once you’ve input your details, including your home Wi-Fi password, the camera is ready to use. The only problem I found was that I had to switch the phone’s VPN off before I could pair it with my home’s Wi-Fi network.

Once set up, the app is extremely comprehensive – perhaps a little too much. There are options for just about everything you might want to do, from adjusting the sensitivity of the camera to changing the microphone/speaker volume, setting the siren if you go away, or adjusting the type of video you want to display via your smartphone. Using the app you can view all of the video footage via the playback menus, watch a live view of your property, and even control any other Swann devices you may have in your set-up.

Should I buy the Swann Tracker Security Camera?

Buy it if...

You want a flexible setup

The Swann Tracker Security Camera is freestanding, making it ideal for moving from room to room.

You want close-ups

This camera automatically tracks and zooms in on any motion it detects, making it easier to see what triggered an alert.

You don’t want video stored in the cloud

This camera stores video locally on the microSD card provided, and there’s no subscription charge to boot.

Don' buy it if...

You want to monitor the outside of your property

The Swann Tracker Security Camera is intended for internal use only.

You’re after a simple home security solution

There are easier-to-use devices on the market, and the app has so many settings that it left us feeling a little overwhelmed.

You don’t have power near where you want to install the camera

The Swann Tracker Security Camera is mains-powered only (there’s no battery option).

First reviewed: April 2021

