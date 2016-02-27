Acer Predator G3

Acer's striking Predator PC can handle 1080p games, but it's underwhelming in many important areas – and other gaming systems offer far more for similar cash.

Acer's revamped gaming systems mark a renewed focus on high-end performance from the global firm. Machines like the G3-710 bear the new Predator brand alongside some of the most outlandish design we've seen for ages. But can it help the G3 beat the competition to the title of best gaming PC?

The G3's plastic facade looks like it's taken inspiration from a tank track: the front is based around a huge angled section and decorated with smaller sections featuring lined, patterned areas. It's a little less loud than the Predator G6 that it launched with, but it still makes for an eye-catching chassis.

Two of the patterned sections swing open – one holds the DVD drive and the other an empty hard disk bay – and a third serves up USB and audio jacks. Acer's Predator logo is front-and-centre, and the power button glows red.

On the inside

The G3 looks the part, but its interior is disappointing. It's made from unpainted, flimsy metal, and there's not much room to grow – one hard disk bay and the front-facing 3.5-inch bay, two memory slots, a couple of PCI-E x1 sockets and one vacant SATA port.

It's untidy, too: cables are left to hang in the middle of the case with only the most rudimentary attempts made to tie them down. The processor is topped by an underwhelming cooler, the graphics card is small, and the motherboard is an ugly shade of green.

The interior is a minor concern, as most people won't upgrade this PC and opening the case voids the warranty, but it's still worth a mention.

Peripheral matters

Unlike most gaming PCs, the G3 includes a gaming keyboard and a gaming mouse. They're both Predator-branded, but the quality is inconsistent.

The mouse is better. Its two main buttons have the sort of snap and light touch we expect from big-brand gaming rodents, and it's got thumb buttons and a DPI switcher. Those buttons aren't bad, either – a little too soft, but that's it. This mouse is easily good enough for gaming.

The keyboard is mixed. Its buttons don't have the snap or firm feedback of proper mechanical gaming units – they're softer and less defined. The unit has media buttons and a Game button, but at its core it's not as good as the mechanical units favoured by serious players.