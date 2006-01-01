ViewSonic VX924 review

For the ViewSonic, it's a real shame we've also looked at the BenQ - for it's pipped to the post by that model in almost every way. Only just, mind

Flat-panel monitors are sharper, brighter and more efficient than any creaky old CRT. But there's one area where CRTs retain a large advantage: pixel response. That's until now. Viewsonic claims that the 4ms response of this panel is equivalent to a CRT, though that's impossible to measure.

And that's what sets the ViewSonic apart, though it should be said that at 6ms, BenQ's FP91V comes close.

Otherwise, this model is similar to the others in the VX range: a neat, if uninspiring, design that offers VGA and DVI video inputs. With that flashy response rate, it's designed with gaming in mind.

It helps that the display also looks excellent. For the Mac, it's important that the panel also looks superb. And, Sony aside, the ViewSonic is the top looker. Where the AG Neovo has a slight cheapness to its finish, the ViewSonic exudes quality. No wonder it's a well-worn choice.

Still, only a pedant would complain about the amount of blurring in most LCDs, and looks are never enough to make a topquality product. Pacey pixels and stylish design aside, the VX924 does little to make it stand out. With the improvements in LCD technology over the past year, standards have risen and, in that context, this display's contrast and viewing angles are just ordinary. Likewise, the colour balance is a bit harsh. The brightness is as you'd expect from a panel rated at 270cd/m2 - good but not great. By the way, that's candelas per metre squared - the measurement for brightness of display panels.

If it weren't for the stiff competition put up by the BenQ, the VX924 would be fantastic value for money. But the BenQ is punchier, sharper, more dynamic and cheaper. Unfortunately for the VX924, that's as much as you need to know.