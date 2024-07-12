You can now get Xodo Document Suite for $60 off

Xodo is a versatile and user-friendly PDF solution that meets all your PDF editor needs. Whether you're annotating, editing, or signing PDFs, Xodo has you covered. Its standout features include real-time collaboration, powerful editing tools, and smooth integration with cloud services like Google Drive and Dropbox. The Xodo Document Suite allows you to access all Xodo products and other advanced tools. With this subscription, you also get unlimited actions and downloads across the web, iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, and Linux platforms, with offline desktop use available.

Grab a 33% discount on Xodo Document Suite — Sign up today Xodo is offering Tech Radar readers an exclusive 33% discount on the Document Suite subscription. Originally priced at $180, you can now get the subscription for just $120. To claim your $60 discount, simply sign up and create an account using this link.

Why should you invest in Xodo?

Investing in Xodo means gaining access to a comprehensive and intuitive PDF solution that simplifies your document management tasks. With the Xodo Document Suite, you get advanced features like OCR, compression, redaction, PDF conversion, and other editing tools. The interface is user-friendly and easy to navigate. Xodo is ideal for students, professionals, or anyone who deals with PDFs on a regular basis.

Plus, subscribing to the Xodo Document Suite offers unlimited actions and downloads across multiple platforms, including web, iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, and Linux. We also recommend this subscription plan because the user not only gets onboarding team support but also priority customer support to address any issues. If you use PDF editors regularly, you may want to invest in a PDF tool that does it all for you and this deal might be the perfect time for you to do so. Simply sign up using this link to get $60 off on the Xodo Document Suite.