Why IT teams must bridge the growing gap in IPv6 monitoring

For decades, IPv4 has been the backbone of internet communications. However, IT management teams must now look to the next stage of internet protocol, with IPv6 set to dominate the new era of internet communications systems.

With global adoption of IPv6 exceeding 45% as of 2026, the door on IPv4 is beginning to close. Regionally, adoption rates are even higher. France showed an 85% adoption of IPv6, whilst the US crossed 50% for the first time.

Martin Hodgson Social Links Navigation Account Executive at Paessler GmbH.

Despite this, many teams still focus their network monitoring activities towards dual-stack, hoping that IPv4 systems will continue to survive the coming years.

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However, this mindset means teams are essentially flying blind through half of their traffic, with those in higher-adopting regions missing much more.

In 2026, IT admins must make the IP transition a reality.

The adoption gap

IPv6 user growth is not slowing down. It is already carrying a major share of day-to-day internet traffic, often without anyone making a conscious decision to use it.

Devices increasingly prefer IPv6 connections automatically through Happy Eyeballs, which means users can be connecting over IPv6 even when teams are still thinking in IPv4 terms.

ISPs increasingly run IPv6-only core networks, while cloud providers are exponentially driving IPv6-native services. Together, these shifts create a growing blind spot for monitoring focusing on IPv4, in a world of IPv6.

Why dual-stack isn’t enough

Dual-stack monitoring is common, but it doesn’t automatically translate into effective monitoring. Many environments have IPv6 enabled on routers and firewalls, but monitoring remains heavily weighted towards IPv4.

That is how teams end up in a position where a service appears healthy via IPv4 while IPv6 is degraded or unavailable, and the first clear signal comes from the help desk rather than from monitoring.