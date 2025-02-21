What is Otter.ai? Everything we know about journalists' favourite AI transcription tool

Otter.ai is an AI-powered transcription tool designed to convert speech into text in real time, useful for meetings, interviews, and lectures.

With automatic speaker identification, live captions, and the ability to integrate with video conferencing platforms, Otter.ai streamlines note-taking for individuals and teams.

Its AI-driven summaries and collaboration tools make it particularly useful for businesses, educators, and content creators.

Whether you need to transcribe a lecture, document a conversation, or generate captions for videos, Otter.ai offers a convenient, hands-free solution.

This article was correct as of February 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Otter.ai?

Otter.ai is a speech-to-text transcription service that leverages AI and machine learning to transcribe spoken words into written text.

Founded in 2016 by Sam Liang, Yun Fu, and their team at AISense, Otter.ai quickly became popular for its real-time transcription capabilities and automated note-taking features.

The tool is widely used in business settings, particularly for transcribing meetings, interviews, and lectures, and it can identify different speakers, generate summaries, and integrate with popular conferencing platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet.

Otter.ai also lets users edit transcripts, highlight key moments, and collaborate on shared notes.

Its AI-driven transcription engine should improve over time, learning from past recordings and user edits. While not 100% accurate, Otter.ai provides a solid alternative to traditional manual transcription, making it a useful productivity tool for professionals, students, and journalists.

(Image credit: Otter.ai)

What can you use Otter.ai for?

Otter.ai is primarily used for transcribing conversations, meetings, and lectures in real time. It’s particularly beneficial for business professionals who need meeting notes without manually typing them.

The tool can also generate live captions for accessibility and help students create searchable lecture notes.

Users can integrate Otter.ai with Zoom and Microsoft Teams to get automatic meeting transcriptions, complete with timestamps and speaker identification.

Journalists and researchers often use Otter.ai to transcribe interviews quickly, while content creators may rely on it for podcast or video subtitles.

What can’t you use Otter.ai for?

While Otter.ai is great for transcription, it’s not a perfect tool for all audio processing needs. It can struggle with low-quality audio, heavy accents, and multiple speakers talking at once, which can lead to errors.

Unlike human transcription services, it doesn’t offer guaranteed accuracy or context-aware editing. Otter.ai is also not suitable for transcribing confidential or sensitive meetings due to cloud-based storage.

How much does Otter.ai cost?

Otter.ai offers a free plan with limited transcription hours per month, and Paid plans provide more features:

Basic (Free): 300 monthly transcription minutes, 30 minutes per conversation, import and transcribe 3 audio or video files lifetime per user.

300 monthly transcription minutes, 30 minutes per conversation, import and transcribe 3 audio or video files lifetime per user. Pro: for $16.99 per user/month (billed monthly) or $8.33 per user/month (billed annually) you get 1,200 monthly transcription minutes, 90 minutes per conversation; import and transcribe 10 audio or video files per month.

for $16.99 per user/month (billed monthly) or $8.33 per user/month (billed annually) you get 1,200 monthly transcription minutes, 90 minutes per conversation; import and transcribe 10 audio or video files per month. Business: $30 per user/month (billed monthly) or $20 per user/month (billed annually); 6,000 monthly transcription minutes; 4 hours per conversation; import and transcribe unlimited audio or video files.

Discounted rates may be available for enterprises, students, and educators.

Where can you use Otter.ai?

Otter.ai is available via a web app and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and integrates with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet for live transcription during virtual meetings.

Users can also upload pre-recorded audio files for transcription.

(Image credit: Otter.ai)

Is Otter.ai any good?

Otter.ai is a strong AI transcription tool, particularly for those who need automated note-taking for meetings or lectures. It’s widely praised for its real-time transcription, speaker identification, and easy collaboration tools.

However, its accuracy can be inconsistent, especially in noisy environments or with non-native accents.

TechRadar Pro hasn’t reviewed Otter.ai yet, but user reviews generally highlight its convenience and affordability compared to human transcription services.

Use Otter.ai if

- Otter.ai is a great choice if you need an efficient, AI transcription tool for meetings, lectures, or interviews.

- Students and researchers can also benefit from Otter.ai’s ability to transcribe lectures and interviews, making reviewing information much easier.

- If you work in a team and need collaborative transcription with shared notes and highlights, Otter.ai provides a convenient solution.

Don’t use Otter.ai if

- Otter.ai isn’t the best option if you require 100% accurate transcriptions, as its AI-generated text often needs manual corrections, especially in noisy environments or with speakers who have strong accents.

- Businesses handling highly sensitive or confidential discussions may prefer a tool with on-device processing rather than cloud-based transcription to ensure maximum data security.

Also consider

If Otter.ai doesn’t meet your needs, there are several other transcription tools worth considering. Rev.com is a premium service that offers human-generated transcripts with high accuracy, making it ideal for professionals who need precise and polished documentation.

Sonix.ai is another AI-powered transcription tool that supports multiple languages, a better option for non-English speakers who require accurate transcriptions.

For those who prefer a budget-friendly alternative without a subscription model, Temi provides an AI transcription service with pay-as-you-go pricing.