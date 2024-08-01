AI just made it easier to consistently generate blog content on the world’s biggest website builder

Wix, the world’s biggest and one of the best website builders around, has announced a suite of new AI-powered tools aimed at helping users generate ideas, text, and images for their blogs.

Users can use the AI-powered blog tools directly from the blog editing page on their Wix dashboard. Simply select ‘AI tools’ from the side menu, pick the ‘Blog post’ option, provide information about the topic, and preferences such as tone and word count, and then choose from the suggested title before clicking ‘Create Post’.

The resulting content can be used as a foundation for your content, often requiring a level of editing to ensure it aligns with your key messages and brand. By taking this approach, you can drastically decrease the time invested in blog creation whilst maintaining authenticity within your content.

Blogs are proven to be an effective promotional tool, helping businesses promote products, create a buzz around events, and drive relevant traffic from search engines.

“The challenge users face is ideating and consistently creating high-quality blog content," noted Einat Halperin, GM of Wix Blog. "We see that on average sites with blogs get 86% more organic traffic compared to sites without blogs. With our range of new blog creation tools, we’re looking forward to more users producing top-notch content.”

Already one of the best AI website builders , Wix’s new blogging tools add to a list of other AI-powered tools offered by the platform including AI image creator and editor, AI text creator, AI section creator, and a full AI website builder.

Wix continues to follow industry wide trends for investment in AI tools as a way to help users build websites faster and automate best practices to promote success. Just earlier this week, Hostinger announced a new AI-powered product description tool to help ecommerce stores speed up the product upload process.

