WordPress.com unveils free AI website builder for SMBs and entrepreneurs
You can now build your site “in minutes” with AI
- WordPress.com’s AI site builder offers 30 free prompts – you can buy more
- It’s designed for SMBs, solopreneurs and freelancers
- Automattic claims it’ll build your site “in minutes”
Keen to support solopreneurs and small to medium-sized businesses with their efforts to boost their online presences, WordPress.com has added a new AI-powered feature to its website builder for quicker development.
The system works via a chat-style interface where users can describe what they want and WordPress.com gets to work building this in real-time.
Neel Shivdasani, AI Product Lead, noted that users only need a vision for the AI to bring to life, complete with text, layouts and images.
WordPress.com gets a new AI website builder
WordPress.com’s parent company, Automattic, envisions entrepreneurs, SMB owners, freelancers, creators, bloggers, side hustlers and developers all being able to benefit from the considerable speed improvements, building themselves sites and portfolios “in minutes.”
“Rather than piecing everything together yourself, like picking a theme, adjusting colors, adding text, and finding images, the builder streamlines the process for you,” Shivdasani added.
Although singing up for a WordPress.com account is free, anyone wanting to share their creations online will need to pick a WordPress hosting provider to publish their site.
In the announcement, Shivdasani gave first-time users some helpful advice to be as effective as they can, including highlighting that they should be as specific as possible. Although users can tweak things later on down the line, getting that solid baseline can help massively.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Users will have access to 30 free prompts, so getting as much out of them as possible is key. Beyond that, WordPress.com offers hosting plans that unlock unlimited prompts.
Shivdasani noted that “it’s still WordPress,” so anyone familiar with the user-friendly interface can still go back in and edit their sit to customize it to their own preferences.
WordPress.com’s new AI website builder is available to try now, though the ‘Early Access’ banner suggests that some features may still be in development. No word has been given on general availability as yet.
You might also like
- Check out all of the best free website builders
- WordPress owner Automattic announces major layoffs
- Why not use the best AI writers to produce content for your website?
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.