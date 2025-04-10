WordPress.com unveils free AI website builder for SMBs and entrepreneurs

WordPress.com’s AI site builder offers 30 free prompts – you can buy more

It’s designed for SMBs, solopreneurs and freelancers

Automattic claims it’ll build your site “in minutes”

Keen to support solopreneurs and small to medium-sized businesses with their efforts to boost their online presences, WordPress.com has added a new AI-powered feature to its website builder for quicker development.

The system works via a chat-style interface where users can describe what they want and WordPress.com gets to work building this in real-time.

Neel Shivdasani, AI Product Lead, noted that users only need a vision for the AI to bring to life, complete with text, layouts and images.

WordPress.com gets a new AI website builder

WordPress.com’s parent company, Automattic, envisions entrepreneurs, SMB owners, freelancers, creators, bloggers, side hustlers and developers all being able to benefit from the considerable speed improvements, building themselves sites and portfolios “in minutes.”

“Rather than piecing everything together yourself, like picking a theme, adjusting colors, adding text, and finding images, the builder streamlines the process for you,” Shivdasani added.

Although singing up for a WordPress.com account is free, anyone wanting to share their creations online will need to pick a WordPress hosting provider to publish their site.

In the announcement, Shivdasani gave first-time users some helpful advice to be as effective as they can, including highlighting that they should be as specific as possible. Although users can tweak things later on down the line, getting that solid baseline can help massively.

Users will have access to 30 free prompts, so getting as much out of them as possible is key. Beyond that, WordPress.com offers hosting plans that unlock unlimited prompts.

Shivdasani noted that “it’s still WordPress,” so anyone familiar with the user-friendly interface can still go back in and edit their sit to customize it to their own preferences.

WordPress.com’s new AI website builder is available to try now, though the ‘Early Access’ banner suggests that some features may still be in development. No word has been given on general availability as yet.