This new AI-powered tool is about to make life easier for ecommerce websites built on Hostinger

Hostinger, one of the best website builders , has just launched a new AI-powered tool that allows users to automatically create product descriptions by uploading a product image.

All users need to do is upload one or more images of the product they are selling and then hit the ‘Generate text’ button. The AI-Powered Product Information Generator will automatically analyze the image and suggest a title, subtitle, description, and label. You can then edit and refine the generated text to ensure it accurately represents the product and aligns with your brand.

Product description fatigue is a familiar fate for online store owners. Countless hours are spent uploading new products and trying to come up with creative and unique product descriptions for each one. It can be a significant drain on resources and costly to those who outsource the task. Hostinger’s new AI tool seeks to drastically reduce the time ecommerce businesses spend on undertaking these types of tasks.

The new tool aims to help all users save time but will be especially useful to those who upload a high volume of products and for those looking to generate unique descriptions for products with multiple variations.

The AI-Powered Product Information Generator is the latest addition to Hostinger’s collection of AI-powered tools aimed at helping users build better websites faster than ever before. Other tools available on the platform include an AI writer, AI image generator, and AI heatmap. Hostinger also offers one of the best AI website builders on the market.

This latest addition follows an industry wide trend that sees the top website building platforms leverage AI technology to support users throughout their website building and management journey.

