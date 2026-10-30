US police forces could soon get a major tech upgrade thanks to DT Research's new rugged laptops, which pack in Nvidia graphics and AI processing

DT Research unveils the LT365PA, a 15.6-inch rugged laptop offering Nvidia RTX A2000 or RTX 5000 Ada graphics

It targets crime scene, crash reconstruction, and command post work, and reaches resellers worldwide in Q1 2027 but has no published price yet

Much of the design carries over from 2023's LT355, and PNY lists an end-of-life window for RTX A2000 modules in that same quarter

Police crash investigators could soon be processing 3D scans and drone footage at the roadside instead of back at the station, if DT Research gets its way.

The California company has unveiled the LT365PA, a 15.6-inch rugged laptop with optional discrete Nvidia graphics, aimed at crime scene investigators, crash reconstruction teams, and military command posts.

The pitch for potential customers is simple enough: the ability to crunch video, drone imagery, 3D scans, and sensor feeds where the data is collected, rather than waiting on a network connection or a distant data center.

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A workstation GPU in a rugged shell

The official DT Research's product page says the LT365PA runs on an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H or Core Ultra 7 255H with 16GB to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, up to 2TB of storage, and Windows 11 IoT Enterprise.

The 15.6-inch touchscreen is rated at 1,200 nits, with a 4K panel and two MIL-STD-3009 Class B night-vision displays (one for naked-eye use, one for night-vision goggles) available as options. The chassis is IP65 rated and MIL-STD-810H certified, and a CAC reader, RFID and NFC readers, GPS, 4G LTE, and a NIST-compliant BIOS round out the extras public-sector buyers often tend to prefer.

DT Research offers an Nvidia RTX A2000 or what it calls an "RTX 5000A," which appears to be the Ada Lovelace-based RTX 5000 Ada Generation. The gap between the two is large: PNY's embedded MXM line card lists the A2000 module with 2,560 CUDA cores and 8GB of memory, while the RTX 5000 Ada has 9,728 CUDA cores and 16GB at a 115W power rating, giving it more than four times the peak FP32 throughput.

That GPU does most of the AI processing in DT Research's pitch; the NPU inside Intel's Arrow Lake-H chips is rated at just 13 TOPS, as we noted when Intel announced the family, so the heavy video analytics and 3D work DT Research describes will fall to the Nvidia silicon.

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Same premise, a different model number and upgrades under the hood

Agencies with long memories may recognize the LT365PA. DT Research's LT355, launched in 2023, was also a 15.6-inch rugged laptop with a 1,200-nit screen and embedded Nvidia RTX A1000 or A2000 graphics, and it too was pitched to law enforcement and the military. At the time, Tsai said DT Research had listened to customers and "developed the next version of our rugged laptop to include an NVIDIA graphics card."

Compare the two spec sheets side by side, and a lot carries over: display brightness, the night-vision options, the operating temperature range, the enclosure materials, and the ratings of the hot-swappable battery packs are identical, and the GPU version still ships with a 230W power adapter.

What has changed is the newer Intel platform, the RTX 5000 Ada option, a 1.1lb (0.5kg) weight saving, and 4K and IR camera options. There is a step back, too, at least on paper: the LT355's two memory slots supported up to 64GB, while the LT365PA tops out at 32GB of LPDDR5.

"Today's field teams need the same high-performance AI computing capabilities at the edge," DT Research president Daw Tsai said in the company's announcement, which says the LT365PA will reach authorized partners and resellers worldwide in the first quarter of 2027. Pricing has not been disclosed.

A crash investigation pitch is arguably the most persuasive part of DT Research's launch. According to the Federal Highway Administration, "every minute of incident delay multiplies traffic queues by a factor of four," and the likelihood of a secondary crash climbs 2.8% for each minute the original incident remains a hazard. Anything that lets investigators confirm their scans and photos are complete before a road reopens has real value.

Despite leaning on such a specific example, the laptop itself doesn't capture anything. Laser scanners and drones do that, and DT Research names no software partners or processing-time figures to show how much faster the LT365PA makes the job.

There are practical trade-offs as well. At 8.6lb (3.9kg), the LT365PA is heavier than our top-rated rugged laptop, the Panasonic Toughbook 40, at 7.4lb, and its IP65 rating is a notch below the IP66 rating of the Toughbook 40 and Getac's B360X lineup. DT Research cites MIL-STD-810H for shock and vibration but publishes no drop height or a fuller list of test methods, whereas Durabook itemizes a long list of 810H tests behind the Z14I-DX3, from altitude to explosive atmosphere.

DT Research also publishes no battery life figure. The two standard packs work out to roughly 123Wh combined, and the GPU model ships with a 230W adapter, nearly double the 120W unit supplied with the standard version, which suggests those hot-swappable batteries will earn their keep under sustained GPU load.

Whether US police forces actually get this upgrade is a separate question. As MIT Technology Review's James O'Donnell has written, "police departments in the US have extraordinary independence," with more than 18,000 of them each deciding what technology to buy, so there is no single customer to win here.

The AI angle deserves a bit of pushback: DT Research pitches on-device video analytics without saying which applications it has validated or tested against, and that is where police technology matters most. The same MIT Technology Review reporting covered an AI tool that tracks people by clothing and body attributes in a way that sidesteps local facial recognition bans. The LT365PA is only hardware, but what agencies run on it will determine how welcome it is.

For crash and forensic teams still working on 2023-era gear, an LT365PA with the RTX 5000 Ada would be a genuine step up. The RTX A2000 version is a far more modest refresh, however, and with shipments not starting until 2027 and procurement cycles to follow, most investigators will not be unpacking one for a while yet.

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